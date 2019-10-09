Clare hurling manager saga drags on as new candidates are invited to apply

THE WAIT FOR Clare to appoint a new senior hurling manager will go on after the county board announced tonight that the interview process for the vacant role will be reopened.

It was anticipated that a new boss would be ratified at the county board meeting but the saga will drag on for another few weeks at least.

Louis Mulqueen and Brian Lohan were believed to be the two frontrunners to replace outgoing joint-bosses Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor.

The Scariff club successfully brought a motion to tonight’s county board meeting to reopen the interview process for the manager’s job until 21 October.

Scariff is the home club of Moloney, who dropped out of the running for the role on Sunday due to the “ongoing uncertainty” in the selection process.

Club delegates passed a proposal from Scariff that the interview process for the vacant Clare Senior Hurling Manager's post be reopened. They want candidates to be invited to apply before 21st October. — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) October 9, 2019

Moloney and O’Connor had been co-managers of the Banner for the past three seasons. O’Connor stepped down last month and Moloney initially indicated his willingness to take sole charge of the team for 2020.

Moloney was informed that he would have to reapply for the role and according to the Clare players, he was interviewed four weeks ago.

Last night, the Clare hurling squad released a statement outlining their frustrations at the process of appointing a new manager.

The Banner players raised a number of concerns and said they were disappointed with a “lack of clarity” provided to Moloney in recent weeks.

Clare and Galway are the only top-tier hurling counties who don’t have a manager in place ahead of next season.

