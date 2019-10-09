This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clare hurling manager saga drags on as new candidates are invited to apply

A new boss was expected to be ratified at tonight’s county board meeting.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 9 Oct 2019, 8:37 PM
58 minutes ago 2,644 Views 1 Comment
The Clare team during the 2018 championship.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
The Clare team during the 2018 championship.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE WAIT FOR Clare to appoint a new senior hurling manager will go on after the county board announced tonight that the interview process for the vacant role will be reopened.

It was anticipated that a new boss would be ratified at the county board meeting but the saga will drag on for another few weeks at least.

Louis Mulqueen and Brian Lohan were believed to be the two frontrunners to replace outgoing joint-bosses Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor.

The Scariff club successfully brought a motion to tonight’s county board meeting to reopen the interview process for the manager’s job until 21 October.

Scariff is the home club of Moloney, who dropped out of the running for the role on Sunday due to the “ongoing uncertainty” in the selection process.

Moloney and O’Connor had been co-managers of the Banner for the past three seasons. O’Connor stepped down last month and Moloney initially indicated his willingness to take sole charge of the team for 2020. 

Moloney was informed that he would have to reapply for the role and according to the Clare players, he was interviewed four weeks ago. 

Last night, the Clare hurling squad released a statement outlining their frustrations at the process of appointing a new manager.

The Banner players raised a number of concerns and said they were disappointed with a “lack of clarity” provided to Moloney in recent weeks.

Clare and Galway are the only top-tier hurling counties who don’t have a manager in place ahead of next season. 

