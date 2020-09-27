BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 27 September 2020
Davy celebrates again in Clare as Sixmilebridge crowned senior hurling champions once more

An eight-point win for the ‘Bridge today over O’Callaghan Mills.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 5:38 PM
27 minutes ago 1,540 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5216209
Davy Fitzgerald celebrates with his Sixmilebridge players.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Davy Fitzgerald celebrates with his Sixmilebridge players.
Davy Fitzgerald celebrates with his Sixmilebridge players.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Sixmilebridge 0-20
O’Callaghan Mills 0-12

THE CHAMPIONS REIGNED supreme again on Clare county senior hurling final day as Sixmilebridge retained their crown in impressive fashion in Ennis this afternoon.

The Davy Fitzgerald-coached side ran out victors by eight points as they completed back-to-back championships, the first Clare club to achieve that at senior hurling level since Crusheen did in 2011.

It caps off a particularly fruitful period for the ‘Bridge as they collected a fifth title in eight seasons, a fine haul for a club that had endured a barren spell between 2002 and 2013.

Fitzgerald signed off on club duties before focusing on his role with Wexford for the winter on a successful note. He provided a link to the last final meeting between these two back in 1993 when he played in goal and there was disappointment again on this occasion for underdogs O’Callaghan Mills.

Playing in their first decider in 27 years, their wait for a title goes on after last tasting success way back in 1937. They trailed 0-13 to 0-7 at the interval here and while they did hit three quick points early in the second half to draw closer, Sixmilebridge powered on from there to triumph.

More to follow…

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

