Clare boost hopes of reaching Division 1 with key win away against Kildare

Joe McGann struck the only goal of the game at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge

By The42 Team Sunday 23 May 2021, 4:53 PM
Clare captain Eoin Cleary.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Clare 1-13

Kildare 0-13

CLARE GAVE THEIR prospects of securing football league promotion to Division 1 a huge boost today as they fashioned a three-point victory in Newbridge against Kildare.

The Banner followed up last week’s opening win over Laois with a success away from home in this Division 2 South clash.

Joe McGann scored the only goal of the game in the second half while captain Eoin Cleary and experienced attacker David Tubridy struck vital scores. Cleary finished with 0-7 to his name while Tubridy chipped in with 0-3.

Clare now only need to avoid defeat againt Cork next Sunday in Ennis to ensure they will feature in the Division 2 promotion play-offs.

Kildare were left disappointed as they failed to build on last week’s opening triumph over Cork. Neil Flynn and Jimmy Hyland hit 0-4 apiece but they couldn’t raise a green flag like they managed twice against Cork and it was the Clare strike to the net that proved the difference.

The Lilywhites began brightly to lead 0-5 to 0-2 after 14 minutes but that advantage had not increased by the interval where they were in front 0-7 to 0-4.

And when McGann netted in the 50th minute, Clare had drawn level at 1-7 to 0-10. They kicked on with three successive points after that to move clear of Kildare.

The home team cut the deficit to a single point, 1-10 to 0-12, with eight minutes left but Cleary struck Clare’s final three points of the game to clinch victory.

Scorers for Clare: Eoin Cleary 0-7 (0-3f, 0-1 ’45), David Tubridy 0-3 (0-2f), Joe mCgANN 1-0, Gavin Cooney, Darragh Bohannon, Emmet McMahon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kildare: Neil Flynn (0-2f), Jimmy Hyland (0-1 mark) 0-4 each, Kevin Feely, Shane O’Sullivan 0-2 each, Darragh Kirwan 0-1.

About the author
The42 Team

