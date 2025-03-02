Clare revive survival hopes with first league win over Limerick

Limerick 0-21

Clare 1-21

Stephen Barry reports from TUS Gaelic Grounds

CLARE REVIVED THEIR Division 1A survival prospects with a stirring first League victory of 2025 over Limerick in front of 16,789 fans at the Gaelic Grounds.

While the hosts had at least half a dozen goal chances, Clare took theirs when it came in the 40th minute through David Reidy.

Limerick fell six behind but fought back within one score despite finishing with 14 men after Diarmaid Byrnes was sent off in the 64th minute following a melee close to the Mackey Stand sideline.

The Treaty stay fifth, with a game in hand. Clare sit seventh but safety remains within their grasp.

Brian Lohan made three late changes to his named team with Conor Leen, Jack O’Neill, and Seán Rynne in for Rory Hayes, Ian McNamara, and Patrick Crotty.

O’Neill and Rynne lined out in the half-forward line and combined for five first-half points, including three for O’Neill, who also won a converted free.

The other member of that line, David Fitzgerald, wouldn’t be left out. He clipped back-to-back points during Clare’s most productive period towards the end of the half.

They had to weather an early Limerick barrage of three goal chances inside 11 minutes.

From the throw-in, Shane O’Brien slipped Leen but Eibhear Quilligan dived to divert his shot just past the post.

Aaron Gillane came even closer after grabbing a Diarmaid Byrnes free. His one-handed swipe sent the sliotar crashing off the crossbar and away to safety.

Within a minute, O’Brien flicked another flagging shot wide. Gillane later couldn’t connect with a loose ball around the square but ended the half with 0-6 (4 frees).

Limerick only led once more after the 13th minute and four in a row from Clare, including Fitzgerald’s brace, pushed them into a four-point lead.

Tony Kelly, who landed one monster point from his own 45, escaped with a yellow after splitting Adam English’s forehead. Blood sub Aidan O’Connor then pointed with his first touch to cut the half-time gap to three; 0-12 to 0-9.

Limerick charged back out with four more, including an outstanding Barry Nash score, to briefly lead.

For all Limerick’s goal chances, Clare snatched the first green flag in the 40th minute. Mark Rodgers kicked the loose sliotar to Reidy, who buried it to the bottom corner for 1-12 to 0-13.

Gillane had two more openings in the aftermath but Quilligan saved the first from an acute angle and Darragh Lohan brilliantly blocked the second. The full-back later got in the way of an ambitious Tom Morrissey attempt.

Half-backs traded points with Cathal Malone and Cian Galvin coming forward for Clare before the point of the day from Nash and a 100-yarder from Byrnes cancelled those out.

Reidy was denied a second goal by a square ball but Clare struck five of the six points either side, including two from man-of-the-match Kelly.

After Byrnes’ red, Jason Gillane landed two long-range frees but Limerick didn’t get a chance at a levelling goal.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-8 (6f), Jason Gillane 0-2 (2f), Barry Nash 0-2, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-2 (1 65), David Reidy 0-2, Shane O’Brien 0-2, Aidan O’Connor 0-2, Cian Lynch 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Aidan McCarthy 0-7 (6f), David Reidy 1-0, Tony Kelly 0-3, Seán Rynne 0-3, Jack O’Neill 0-3, David Fitzgerald 0-2, Cian Galvin 0-1, Cathal Malone 0-1, Mark Rodgers 0-1.

Limerick

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

2. Barry Murphy (Doon), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West), 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell, captain)

12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), 11. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca), 10. Eddie Stokes (Doon)

15. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), 13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock)

Subs

22. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown) for English (35-h-t, blood)

22. O’Connor for Stokes (h-t)

25. Patrick O’Donovan (Effin) for Flanagan (51)

21. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for O’Neill (59)

24. Donnacha Ó Dálaigh (Monaleen) for O’Brien (66)

18. Vince Harrington (Na Piarsaigh) for Nash (66)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

22. Conor Leen (Corofin), 3. Darragh Lohan (Wolfe Tones na Sionna), 7. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

5. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 8. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

9. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin), 14. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 26. Jack O’Neill (Clooney-Quin), 20. Seán Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona)

15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis), 11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 13. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

Subs

18. Shane Meehan (Banner) for Reidy (56)

12. Patrick Crotty (Scariff) for McCarthy (69)

19. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones na Sionna) for Fitzgerald (70)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)