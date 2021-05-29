Fears of cruciate damage for Clare All-Ireland winning defender

CLARE’S ALL-IRELAND winning defender Patrick O’Connor could miss the rest of the season with fears he has torn his cruciate ligament.

The Clare Echo has reported the news of the knee injury with O’Connor after suffering it a challenge game last night against Limerick.

Scans have yet to be completed to fully assess the nature of the injury but there is concerns that the Tubber club man could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old has been a long-serving member of the Clare setup and and if ruled out, it would rob manager Brian Lohan of another experienced option.

O’Connor won an All-Ireland senior medal with Clare in 2013 and an honour at U21 level in 2012. He also captained Clare for the 2017 and 2018 Munster senior hurling finals.

