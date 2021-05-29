BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 29 May 2021
Advertisement

Fears of cruciate damage for Clare All-Ireland winning defender

The injury was suffered in a challenge game against Limerick last night.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 29 May 2021, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 2,665 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5452166
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CLARE’S ALL-IRELAND winning defender Patrick O’Connor could miss the rest of the season with fears he has torn his cruciate ligament.

The Clare Echo has reported the news of the knee injury with O’Connor after suffering it a challenge game last night against Limerick.

Scans have yet to be completed to fully assess the nature of the injury but there is concerns that the Tubber club man could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

The 30-year-old has been a long-serving member of the Clare setup and and if ruled out, it would rob manager Brian Lohan of another experienced option.

O’Connor won an All-Ireland senior medal with Clare in 2013 and an honour at U21 level in 2012. He also captained Clare for the 2017 and 2018 Munster senior hurling finals.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss their roles in the rugby media, the concept of ‘bias’, punditry preferences, the art of co-commentary, new-age online analysts and much more

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie