Here is the quarter-final draw for the Clare senior hurling championship

REIGNING CHAMPIONS CLONLARA will face Sixmilebridge in the quarter-finals of this year’s Clare senior hurling championship.

Tonight’s draw for the last eight fixtures pitted the title holders against Sixmilebridge, championship victors in 2019 and 2020. Clonlara can call on All-Ireland senior hurling winners John Conlon and Ian Galvin, against county colleagues Cathal Malone and Seadna Morey of Sixmilebridge.

Last year’s beaten finalists Crusheen will play Feakle, who have Clare duo Eibhear Quilligan and Adam Hogan in their ranks.

Éire Óg Ennis will take on Inagh-Kilnamona, the beaten finalists by a single point respectively in 2021 and 2022, both losing out to Ballyea. Shane O’Donnell and David Reidy are the Éire Óg stars, while David Fitzgerald and Aidan McCarthy are the marquee names for Inagh-Kilnamona.

The remaining quarter-final features Scariff against Cratloe, who qualified in dramatic circumstances yesterday out of their group thanks to a last-gasp point from Conor McGrath. Mark Rodgers is the standout Scariff name while Cratloe have Clare defender Diarmuid Ryan in their team.

The quarter-finals will take place on the weekend of 20-22 September, the same weekend as the relegation play-offs involving O’Callaghan’s Mills against Clooney Quin, and Corofin facing St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield.

The @TUS_ie Clare SHC Quarter Final Draws pic.twitter.com/q4uafWguoH — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) September 9, 2024

Clare senior hurling quarter-finals

Scariff v Cratloe

Feakle v Crusheen

Éire Óg Ennis v Inagh-Kilnamona

Sixmilebridge v Clonlara

Clare senior hurling relegation semi-finals