Sixmilebridge and Ballyea discover fate in Clare hurling semi-final draw

THE DRAW FOR the Clare senior hurling championship semi-finals was made tonight, with Ballyea and Sixmilebridge on course for a potential final showdown.

Reigning champions Sixmilebridge were drawn against the winners of Feakle or Eire Óg, while Ballyea take on O’Callaghan Mills.

Ballyea and the ‘Bridge have sliced up the past five county titles between them yet interestingly have never met in the final.

In last weekend’s action, Eire Óg saw off Cratloe in a round 2 tie that was rescheduled due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the latter club.

Clare SHC semi-finals

Sixmilebridge v Feakle/Eire Óg

Ballyea v O’Callaghan’s Mills

