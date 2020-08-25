This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Sixmilebridge and Ballyea discover fate in Clare hurling semi-final draw

Feakle, Eire Óg and O’Callaghan Mills were also in the hat.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 10:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,517 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5186090
Ballyea's Tony Kelly in full flight.
THE DRAW FOR the Clare senior hurling championship semi-finals was made tonight, with Ballyea and Sixmilebridge on course for a potential final showdown.

Reigning champions Sixmilebridge were drawn against the winners of Feakle or Eire Óg, while Ballyea take on O’Callaghan Mills.

Ballyea and the ‘Bridge have sliced up the past five county titles between them yet interestingly have never met in the final. 

In last weekend’s action, Eire Óg saw off Cratloe in a round 2 tie that was rescheduled due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the latter club.

Clare SHC semi-finals
Sixmilebridge v Feakle/Eire Óg
Ballyea v O’Callaghan’s Mills

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

