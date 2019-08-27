This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cruel injury blow sees Glasgow striker withdraw from Ireland squad as U19 star called up

Clare Shine had been included for the first time since 2017, but Chloe Singleton now takes her place ahead of their opening Euro 2021 qualifier.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 6:33 PM
26 minutes ago 413 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4784638
In: Chloe Singleton, out: Clare Shine.
Image: Women's National League/Inpho.
In: Chloe Singleton, out: Clare Shine.
In: Chloe Singleton, out: Clare Shine.
Image: Women's National League/Inpho.

AFTER HER FIRST call-up since 2017, Glasgow City striker Clare Shine has had to withdraw from the Ireland squad due to injury, with 18-year-old Galway star Chloe Singleton taking her place ahead of their opening Uefa Women’s Euro 2021 qualifier.

On Saturday, caretaker manager Tom O’Connor named a 20-player squad for their opening clash of the campaign against Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

But he’s been forced into making a change a week out, with the loss of 24-year-old Shine.

It comes as a blow for the Cork native, who has been excelling since making the move back to Scotland after a two-year stint on home soil.

Injury concerns mounted when she was an unused substitute in Glasgow’s 20-0 hammering of Dundee City in the SSE Scottish Cup on Sunday, and those fears were confirmed today by the FAI.

It was also announced that Singleton would train with the squad today at Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Co Meath, as preparations begin for the Montenegro test.

The Ireland U19 star, who can play as a defender or midfielder and often pops up with a goal, enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season with Galway in 2017, and has impressed ever since.

She was a key part of Dave Connell’s U19 side who had an excellent European run earlier this year, which was ended by reigning champions Spain.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Roche is in the squad, having earned her first international call-up since 2017, with Tyler Toland and Denise O’Sullivan also rejoining the fold having missed a friendly against the USA earlier this month.

Captained by Dubliner Katie McCabe, Ireland will hope to get off to a winning start next week against Montenegro as they look to reach a first-ever major tournament in England 2021.

Last time the sides met, Ireland were 9-0 winners and matched their record victory in women’s football, which they achieved away to Malta in 2003.

Germany, Ukraine and Greece are their three other group opponents. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie