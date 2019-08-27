Cruel injury blow sees Glasgow striker withdraw from Ireland squad as U19 star called up

AFTER HER FIRST call-up since 2017, Glasgow City striker Clare Shine has had to withdraw from the Ireland squad due to injury, with 18-year-old Galway star Chloe Singleton taking her place ahead of their opening Uefa Women’s Euro 2021 qualifier.

On Saturday, caretaker manager Tom O’Connor named a 20-player squad for their opening clash of the campaign against Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday.

But he’s been forced into making a change a week out, with the loss of 24-year-old Shine.

It comes as a blow for the Cork native, who has been excelling since making the move back to Scotland after a two-year stint on home soil.

Injury concerns mounted when she was an unused substitute in Glasgow’s 20-0 hammering of Dundee City in the SSE Scottish Cup on Sunday, and those fears were confirmed today by the FAI.

It was also announced that Singleton would train with the squad today at Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Co Meath, as preparations begin for the Montenegro test.

The Ireland U19 star, who can play as a defender or midfielder and often pops up with a goal, enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough season with Galway in 2017, and has impressed ever since.

She was a key part of Dave Connell’s U19 side who had an excellent European run earlier this year, which was ended by reigning champions Spain.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Roche is in the squad, having earned her first international call-up since 2017, with Tyler Toland and Denise O’Sullivan also rejoining the fold having missed a friendly against the USA earlier this month.

#IRLWNT🇮🇪 Squad News@ChloeSingleton0 has been called into the squad in place of @ClareShine01 who has had to withdraw due to injury



Captained by Dubliner Katie McCabe, Ireland will hope to get off to a winning start next week against Montenegro as they look to reach a first-ever major tournament in England 2021.

Last time the sides met, Ireland were 9-0 winners and matched their record victory in women’s football, which they achieved away to Malta in 2003.

Germany, Ukraine and Greece are their three other group opponents.

