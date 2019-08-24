This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 24 August, 2019
Roche earns first international call-up since 2017 as Ireland name squad for Euro qualifier

Glasgow City’s Clare Shine also returns ahead of the clash with Montenegro next month.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 1:14 PM
25 minutes ago 800 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4780591
Stephanie Roche has returns after a nightmare run with injuries.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Stephanie Roche has returns after a nightmare run with injuries.
Stephanie Roche has returns after a nightmare run with injuries.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHANIE ROCHE HAS received her first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad in two years, ahead of their Uefa Euro 2021 Qualifier against Montenegro on 3 September.

Caretaker manager Tom O’Connor has named a 20-player squad for the clash at Tallaght Stadium where Ireland will look to start their qualification campaign with a win.

Roche has endured a difficult period with injuries in recent years. In 2017, she fractured her tibia in Ireland’s opening European Championships qualifier against Northern Ireland.

The Florentia striker also suffered a double-leg break during her time with Sunderland, but has since put those injury woes behind her since transferring to the Italian side.

The Dublin native now returns to the Ireland fold along with Glasgow City’s Clare Shine, who also hasn’t featured in the squad since 2017.

Tyler Toland and Denise O’Sullivan rejoin the squad having missed the USA friendly in California earlier this month.

“I’m really looking forward to it. We had a brilliant few days in America, but this is the game we have targeted,” says O’Connor, who will take charge for now following Colin Bell’s departure from the position in June.

“We’re looking forward to playing Montenegro.

“Denise is one of the best players the country has ever produced. She is brilliant week in and week out in America, and Tyler will really make an impact for us.

“Clare and Steph have both been around the squad through the years. Clare is back fully fit, while Steph is in good form in Italy. They will be great to have around, both on and off the pitch.” 

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O’Mahony (Cork City)

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Manchester City), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Eleanor Ryan-Doyle (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jess Gargan (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FC Köln), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Rianna Jarrett (Wexford Youths), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Clare Shine (Glasgow City), Stephanie Roche (CF Florentia)

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

