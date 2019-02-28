This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 28 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork striker makes the move back to Scotland after stint on home soil

Clare Shine has re-signed for Glasgow City FC.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 3:13 PM
13 minutes ago 353 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4517786
Clare Shine has made the move from Cork City back to Glasgow City.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Clare Shine has made the move from Cork City back to Glasgow City.
Clare Shine has made the move from Cork City back to Glasgow City.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

IRELAND STRIKER CLARE Shine is making the move back across the water after re-signing for Glasgow City FC. 

The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons on home soil with Cork City, but prior to that had an 18-month spell with the Scottish outfit, scoring 36 goals across 2015 and 2016.

Shine enjoyed many successes with the club and made a massive impact from the get-go after signing in May 2015, most notably scoring a hat-trick in that year’s Scottish Women’s Cup final as Glasgow won 3-0.

Before making the initial switch to Scotland, she played for Raheny United in the debut season of the Women’s National League (WNL). In 2013, the Cork native starred as the Pandas won the league and cup double, before competing in the Champions League where she scored four goals.

On the international front, Shine powered through the underage ranks and made her senior debut in November 2015 under Sue Ronan.

She’s been in squads under Colin Bell for the Cyprus Cup and international friendlies, but is yet to appear.

One of the most exciting attacking talents in the country and also a gifted camogie player, Shine’s past few years have been hampered by injury but she had a memorable day with Cork City in the Aviva Stadium in November 2017.

She bagged the only goal of the game as the Leesiders beat UCD Waves to the FAI Women’s Cup crown.

Shine will hope to put those injury woes behind her now as she begins a fresh start, and opens her second chapter in Glasgow.

“I’m delighted to be back,” she said, “really looking forward to the season ahead. Excited to give 100% to the team and hopefully score a few goals.”

“Glasgow City FC is delighted to welcome Clare Shine back for her second period with the club,” head coach Scott Booth added. “She is an attacking player who knows how to find the net as well as providing fantastic link up play for her team-mates.

“We look forward to seeing her in our colours once more.”

Glasgow City won their 12th Scottish league title in-a-row last October, and have just opened their bid for 13 in the top tier.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Sexton rejects notion Schmidt's impending departure a distraction for Ireland
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Suarez strikes twice as Barca batter Real Madrid in Copa semi-final
    Disastrous own goal by Trippier sees Tottenham's title hopes unravel against Chelsea
    Aguero penalty enough for below-par City to keep pressure on Liverpool
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    FAI launch new ticket scheme in the shadow of 'mistakes' made 10 years ago
    FAI launch new ticket scheme in the shadow of 'mistakes' made 10 years ago
    No imminent prospect of Nathan Redmond declaring for Ireland, says Mick McCarthy
    Curtis on score-sheet again to steer Portsmouth to Wembley final
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Silva threw himself down' - West Ham boss bitter over decisive Man City penalty
    'Silva threw himself down' - West Ham boss bitter over decisive Man City penalty
    Lukaku takes chance at centre forward to enter Premier League's top 20 all-time goalscorers
    Both Man City and Liverpool will drop points in title race, insists Guardiola

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie