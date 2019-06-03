This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'If I was a Clare player, I'd be embarrassed walking off' - Tyrrell reacts to 13-point drubbing

The Banner suffered their first defeat of the Munster SHC to Tipperary on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 3 Jun 2019, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,376 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4666229
Tony Kelly, Gary Cooney and Conor Cleary dejected after losing to Tipperary.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Tony Kelly, Gary Cooney and Conor Cleary dejected after losing to Tipperary.
Tony Kelly, Gary Cooney and Conor Cleary dejected after losing to Tipperary.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JACKIE TYRRELL HAS slammed the performance of the Clare hurlers, who suffered a 13-point defeat to Tipperary in the Munster SHC on Sunday.

After a competitive start to the game, Clare struggled to impose themselves on the clash at Cusack Park where Tipperary picked up their third victory in the competition.

They conceded three goals throughout the tie and were reliant on Peter Duggan’s frees to keep their scoreboard moving.

It was their first loss of the 2019 Munster campaign, and they will now face into tough outings against Limerick and Cork in the last two rounds of the series.

“Tipp were totally ruthless in the second half,” Tyrrell said on the Sunday Game after the final whistle.

“Clare were at sixes and sevens, totally out of their depth. It was like a good senior team against a bad junior team, it was that bad for Clare.

“After the goal in the second half, it was over. Clare never raised a gallop, never put any fight up. No leaders stepped up, so it’s just a really bad day for Clare.”

The former Kilkenny star added that the Banner failed to bring any fight to the game on their home turf.

“I wouldn’t say too many of the Tipp lads have any bruises or a bit of sweat on them at all.

It was so, so bad. If I was a Clare player, I’d actually be embarrassed walking off. I’d be embarrassed going to work tomorrow because it was that lacklustre.

“There was no cut and thrust to them. They had the breeze in the second half — have a go. You’re in your fortress where you have this record of winning 18 of the last 20 games. But I just didn’t see it.

“It was just so feeble and weak.” 

You can watch the full analysis of the Clare v Tipperary game here.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

