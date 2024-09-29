Advertisement
Dylan Canney scored Corofin's goal today. Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Wrap

Galway football champions Corofin advance to semi-finals, Ballina and Breaffy win in Mayo

Long-time runners-up Emyvale reign supreme in Monaghan senior ladies championship.
6.04pm, 29 Sep 2024
CHAMPIONS COROFIN CONTINUED the defence of their Galway senior football championship title with a quarter-final win over Killannin this afternoon.

Corofin won on a scoreline of 1-10 to 1-7. An early Dylan Canney goal sent them on their way and they led 1-5 to 1-2 at half time. The winning margin was again three points at the finish.

Tuam Stars joined them in the last four after three-point win over Annaghdown. They were 1-5 to 0-3 up at half time, Aonghus Tierney with the goal, while the final score was 1-10 to 1-7.

Corofin face Salthill-Knocknacarra in the semi-finals, while Tuam have been drawn against Maigh Cuilinn.

In the Mayo senior football championship, Ballina Stephenites and Breaffy won their respective quarter-finals by the minimum this afternoon.

Ballina held off Castlebar Mitchels to win on a scoreline of 0-8 to 0-7. They enjoyed a fast start, moving 0-5 to 0-0 ahead after 24 minutes. Castlebar scored two points in a minute to reduce the deficit to three points at half time. They hit the last three points of the game, but couldn’t reel Ballina in.

And Breaffy edged Westport in their local derby, 1-10 to 0-12. Mayo inter-county star Aidan O’Shea scored 0-6 (5f), while Matthew Ruane hit 1-1 for the winners.

They join Ballaghaderreen and Knockmore in the last four, after they advanced from yesterday’s quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, the Kerry county football championship quarter-final line-up has been confirmed. Champions East Kerry face St Kieran’s in the last eight, while Dr Crokes have been pitted against Rathmore. Templenoe and Dingle, and St Brendan’s Board and Kenmare Shamrocks, face off in the other games.

Today’s Cork senior football quarter-finals between Nemo Rangers and Clonakilty, and Mallow and Muskerry, have been rescheduled for next weekend after their postponement due to the weather warning. Last year’s Munster champions Castlehaven and St Finbarr’s lie in wait in the semi-finals. 

There were senior county championship titles handed out in ladies club football across the country this afternoon.

Long-time runners-up Emyvale finally lifted the Monaghan crown after a comprehensive win over Magheracloone. Magheracloone dethroned 22 in-a-row chasing Donaghmoyne in the semi-final, but Emyvale now reign supreme after losing the lion’s share of those finals.

And Armagh and Ulster champions Clann Eireann retained their county title after defeating Carrickcruppen in the decider. 

Sunday club football results

Galway SFC quarter-finals 

Corofin 1-10 Killannin 1-7

Annaghdown 1-7 Tuam Stars 1-10 

Mayo SFC quarter-finals 

Breaffy 1-10 Westport 0-12

Ballina Stephenites 0-8 Castlebar Mitchels 0-7

Monaghan LGFA senior final 

Emyvale 5-12 Magheracloone 1-6

Armagh LGFA senior final

Clann Eireann 0-15 Carrickcruppen 1-4

Author
Emma Duffy
