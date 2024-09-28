Advertisement
Thomastown players after winning the intermediate All-Ireland final. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Wrap

Ballyhale Shamrocks stunned by All-Ireland intermediate champions Thomastown

The county championships are heating up around the country.
3.16pm, 28 Sep 2024
BALLHALE SHAMROCKS HAVE crashed out of the Kilkenny SHC following a narrow quarter-final defeat to Thomastown who were crowned All-Ireland intermediate champions earlier this year.

A Colin Fennelly goal could not save the nine-time All-Ireland champions Ballyhale, as Thomastown march on.

Thomastown held a two-point lead at the break as goalkeeper Diarmuid Galway produced a mighty save in the 14th minute to deny Adrian Mullen.

Four points from Robbie Donnelly and one from Colm Treacy pushed Thomastown into a seven-point advantage in the second half before Fennelly’s goal arrived to revive Ballyhale.

They reduced the gap to one point with seven minutes of normal time remaining but Donnelly responded with the insurance points to help Thomastown to victory.

In the Galway SHC, St Thomas continued their seven-in-a-row drive with a dominant victory over Craughwell in the preliminary quarter-final.

The challengers were just one point adrift at half-time but the defending All-Ireland champions moved up the gears in the second half, building up a five-point lead before Craughwell found the net through Dean Callanan.

St Thomas’ could not be undone however, as Éanna Burke and Darragh Burke both raised green flags to give Craughwell no way back.

Kilkenny SHC Quarter-Final

Thomastown 0-21 Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-16

Tullaroan v Bennettsbridge, 4.30pm

Donegal SFC semi-final

Gaoth Dobhair v St Eunan’s, 7.30pm

Down SFC Semi-Final

Kilcoo v Glenn, 6.30pm 

Galway SFC quarter-final

Maigh Cuilinn v Oughterard, 4.45pm 

Salthill-Knocknacarra v Dunmore MacHales, 4.45pm

Galway SHC Preliminary Quarter-Final

St Thomas’ 2-21 Craughwell 1-13

Longford SFC Semi-Final

Killoe v Abbeylara, 5.15pm

Mayo SFC Quarter-Final

Ballaghaderreen v Ballintubber, 4pm

Garrymore v Knockmore, 8pm

Tyrone SFC Quarter-Final

Errigal Ciaran v Clonoe, 7pm

