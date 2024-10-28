4 talking points after weekend of shock exits and big club championship wins

1. Dynasties fall and All-Ireland finalists bow out

There were some major casualties after this weekend’s run of club GAA action. Starting off in the Galway SHC, All-Ireland champions St Thomas’ crashed out at the county semi-final stage. Cappataggle, who lost four consecutive semi-finals and two quarter-finals in recent years, finally overcame the kingpins who were chasing a Galway seven-in-a-row this year. With Loughrea winning the other semi-final against Clarinbridge, Galway is guaranteed to have a new club to crown as senior hurling champions for the first time since 2017.

Up in Derry, the reigning All-Ireland football holders Glen were also dethroned. Aiming to win their fourth county success on the bounce, they succumbed to Seán O’Leary Newbridge. Meanwhile, O’Loughlin Gaels lost their senior hurling title in Kilkenny.

Since St Brigid’s of Roscommon lost their county quarter-final to eventual champions Pádraig Pearses in September, these results mean that all four of last season’s All-Ireland champions have failed to retain their county crowns.

2. Long famines end and history made

Glen’s defeat came at the hands of Seán O’Leary’s Newbridge, who have ended a 35-year wait for senior supremacy. Ciarán Brooks kicked the decisive point for the challengers in stoppage time after his side conceded two second-half goals to Glen.

Thomastown were the side who took down O’Loughlin Gaels, thus completing a remarkable rise to the peak of Kilkenny hurling after winning the All-Ireland intermediate championship last season. The South Kilkenny club also defeated nine-time All-Ireland winners Ballyhale Shamrocks in the quarter-final, making their achievement all the more impressive. They enjoyed a dominant 0-18 0-7 win in the decider to secure their first Kilkenny SHC since 1946.

Doon emerged as Limerick hurling conquerors for the first time ever this weekend. The concession of two first-half goals left Derek McGrath’s team with a considerable task against three-in-a-row seekers Na Piarsaigh. But after losing four finals, including a 27-point drubbing against the same opposition in 2020, Doon soared to victory on the back of Adam English’s brilliant haul of 0-11.

Feakle also ended a famine in Clare as they got the better of title favourites Sixmilebridge in the senior hurling final, enjoying top honours for the first time in 36 years.

Castlehaven's Brian Hurley. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

3. Familiar champions rise to the top

There were some survivors from the cull of club super powers this weekend. Reigning Munster champions Castlehaven emerged as back-to-back champions in Cork after eventually pulling clear of Nemo Rangers. Nemo were one point in front at the break but the champions shifted gears on the resumption to eventually win by five.

The West Cork outfit advance along with hurling sides Cushendall and Ballygunner as the other provincial champions who are still in action this season.

Meanwhile in Monaghan, Scotstown secured their eighth senior title since 2015 — and their 23rd in all — after holding off Clontibret, while Naas marked the reopening of Kildare GAA headquarters at St Conleth’s Park by collecting their fourth consecutive senior championship. Éire Óg Ennis clinched their third Clare SFC triumph in four years as Sarsfields also picked up their sixth straight Galway senior camogie crown.

4. Frankie Dolan achieves unique double

Abbeylara eventually squeezed past Colmcille in the replay of the Longford SFC final which went to extra-time. It was their third senior success, and a first in 18 years, as the north Longford outfit vanquished the demons of four final losses in-a-row between 2015 and 2018.

Robbie Smyth, who sent the final to a replay with a late point two weeks ago, popped up with 1-4 in the replay to help Abbeylara finally prevail under former Roscommon forward Frankie Dolan.

Dolan won an All-Ireland with his native club St Brigid’s but was also part of the Ballymahon team who captured the Longford SFC in 2002. Winning the same competition as a manager sees him achieve a unique double, with his brother Garvan also included in the Abbeylara backroom team.