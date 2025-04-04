The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Irish duo feature in Championship, Kane's remarkable season continues
IRISH DUO Finn Azaz and Mark Travers featured as Middlesbrough beat Blackburn 2-0 in the Championship tonight.
The result leaves Michael Carrick’s side fifth in the table, inside the playoff places, with six games remaining.
Elsewhere, Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win at 10-man Augsburg on Friday put them nine clear of Bayer Leverkusen but came at a cost with midfielder Jamal Musiala subbed off injured.
Dimitrios Giannoulis opened the scoring for the hosts 30 minutes in from a free kick but Musiala equalised just before halftime, collecting the ball on the spin before hammering home.
Harry Kane put Bayern in front midway through the second half with a header, his 23rd league goal of the season, and Leroy Sane forced a late own goal, but all eyes will be on Musiala.
