Advertisement
More Stories
Middlesbrough's Finn Azaz (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeCOYBIG

Irish duo feature in Championship, Kane's remarkable season continues

Mark Travers and Finn Azaz started in Middllesbrough’s win over Blackburn
10.04pm, 4 Apr 2025

IRISH DUO Finn Azaz and Mark Travers featured as Middlesbrough beat Blackburn 2-0 in the Championship tonight.

The result leaves Michael Carrick’s side fifth in the table, inside the playoff places, with six games remaining.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win at 10-man Augsburg on Friday put them nine clear of Bayer Leverkusen but came at a cost with midfielder Jamal Musiala subbed off injured.

Dimitrios Giannoulis opened the scoring for the hosts 30 minutes in from a free kick but Musiala equalised just before halftime, collecting the ball on the spin before hammering home.

Harry Kane put Bayern in front midway through the second half with a header, his 23rd league goal of the season, and Leroy Sane forced a late own goal, but all eyes will be on Musiala.

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie