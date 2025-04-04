Irish duo feature in Championship, Kane's remarkable season continues

IRISH DUO Finn Azaz and Mark Travers featured as Middlesbrough beat Blackburn 2-0 in the Championship tonight.

The result leaves Michael Carrick’s side fifth in the table, inside the playoff places, with six games remaining.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win at 10-man Augsburg on Friday put them nine clear of Bayer Leverkusen but came at a cost with midfielder Jamal Musiala subbed off injured.

Dimitrios Giannoulis opened the scoring for the hosts 30 minutes in from a free kick but Musiala equalised just before halftime, collecting the ball on the spin before hammering home.

Harry Kane put Bayern in front midway through the second half with a header, his 23rd league goal of the season, and Leroy Sane forced a late own goal, but all eyes will be on Musiala.

More to follow