Scotstown, Newbridge, Moycullen and Eire Óg march on in provinces

GAA Results:

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Scotstown 2-16 Naomh Conaill 0-16

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Madden 0-12 Newbridge 0-18

Connacht SFC quarter-final: Moycullen 1-20 Shamrock Gaels 1-9

Limerick SFC final: Newcastle West 1-5 Mungret 0-12

Munster SFC semi-final: Éire Óg 0-20 Rathgormack 1-13

MONAGHAN CLUB SCOTSTOWN and Newbridge of Derry have booked their places in the Ulster club semi-final against each other with commanding wins on Sunday.

Two first half goals from Darragh Murray, along with a Kieran Hughes two-pointer put the Farney champions into an early 2-6 to 0-2 lead. And while Naomh Conaill were to grow into the game they were still down 2-10 to 0-6 by the break.

With Max Maguire hitting two two-point scores, Scotstown were able to close the game out in Clones.

In The Athletic Grounds, Madden were unable to keep their fairytale season going. After winning their first Armagh title a fortnight previous, they fell to Derry’s Newbridge.

After defending their domestic title successfully, Newbridge had captain Conor McAteer to thank for a commanding performance where they looked much more at home with football at this level. Madden could not get to the pace of the game while Newbridge had targeted nullifying Niall Grimley and Darragh McMullan.

Moycullen are on the march again in Connacht, after beating Sligo’s representatives by 11 points at Tubbercurry’s Kilcoyne Park.

Without the presence of Peter Cooke, the Galway side establish dominance in the kickouts to go 0-4 to 0-0 up. Southern Gaels had Ciaran Kenny – a brother of Celtic’s Johnny – kick a two-pointer, but they struggled to make overall headway up front.

Mungret St Paul’s are Limerick football champions for the very first time, after they beat Newcastle West who were going for their fourth title in five years.

Kevin O’Hagan’s side produced a performance of passion and controlled power, limiting their more illustrious opponents to just 1-2 from play as they won on a 0-12 to 1-5 scoreline.

The good times keep on rolling on for Eire Óg Ennis, after they dispatched of Waterford champions Rathgormack in their first test in the Munster championship, with the hurling wing of the club preparing to face Loughmore Castleiney next Sunday in the Munster semi-final.

Ikem Ugwueru goes up high for a ball. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

Mark McInerney scored an astonishing 0-16 of the Clare sides’ 0-20 total, enough to equal Rathgormack’s 1-13 total himself.