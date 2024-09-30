7 key storylines from a dramatic weekend of GAA club action

1. Ballyhale Shamrocks stunned

Surely the story of the weekend was nine-time All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks bowing out of the Kilkenny SHC after a shock quarter-final defeat to All-Ireland intermediate champions Thomastown on Saturday.

Ballyhale won five Kilkenny senior titles from 2018-2022, and only lost last year’s final by a point to O’Loughlin Gaels. But it was the newcomers to the top grade who excelled on Saturday to book their place in the last four.

Robbie Donnelly contributed 0-10 to their winning total as Thomastown raced into a seven-point lead in the first half. Colin Fennelly cut the gap to four with a flicked goal just before the half-time while Adrian Mullen had a goal-bound effort saved by Diarmuid Galway.

Thomastown will now hope to take another step towards winning their first senior county championship since 1946, while Bennettsbridge have also advance to the semi-finals after getting the measure of Tullaroan. The other two quarter-finals between O’Loughlin Gaels and Dicksboro, and Mullinavat and Erins Own were postponed due to weather and have been rescheduled to take place next weekend.

2. Frankie Dolan seeks another Longford title

There was also an upset result in the Longford SFC as reigning champions Killoe were dethroned by Abbeylara in the semi-final.

Under the management of former Roscommon forward Frankie Dolan, Abbeylara snatched the victory thanks to a late point after a surging run from defender Cian Brady in the 58th minute.

The north Longford outfit will now move on to face Colmcille in the final where they will hope to avenge the hurt of losing four county finals in-a-row between 2015 and 2018.

Abbeylara boss Dolan stands on the verge of a unique achievement as they prepare for the decider. While Dolan did win an All-Ireland club title with his home side St Brigid’s in 2013, he also won a Longford SFC title with Ballymahon in 2002. Guiding Abbeylara to their first senior championship since 2006 would see Dolan complete a Longford SFC double as a player and a manager.

3. Kilcoo reach 13th straight final

The 2022 All-Ireland champions remain a dominant force in Down as they booked a place in their 13th consecutive county final. The five-in-a-row champions, who are managed by former Donegal star defender Karl Lacey, overwhelmed Glenn to return to the decider where they are seeking an 11th title in 12 seasons.

They were eight points in front at half-time and eventually won by seven points with their goalkeeper Niall Keane top-scoring after kicking two 45s and one free.

Kilcoo move on now to face Burren in what will be a third meeting of the two sides in the last four county finals. Second-half goals from Micheal Rooney and Paul Devlin propelled Kilcoo to an eight-point win in last year’s decider while the 2021 clash was a closer affair, as Jerome Johnston raised an early green flag which proved to be the decisive score.

4. Loughmore and Toomevara advance in Tipperary

After the dramatics of their win over defending champions Kiladangan, Moycarkey-Borris fell to Toomevara in the Tipperary SHC semi-finals over the weekend.

The McCarthy brothers Darragh and Kevin combined for 2-12 as Toomevara outgunned Eddie Brennan’s outfit to bring them one step closer to a first senior county title since 2008.

Darragh, who starred for the Tipperary U20s on the way to reaching an All-Ireland final this year, was the supplier of Toomevara’s two goals, with the first arriving after 22 minutes.

Darragh McCarthy does it again🔥🔥



The @TipperaryGAA u20 star opens up his shoulders and unleashes one into the back of the net 💥



Watch @TipperaryGAA SHC LIVE on https://t.co/yMkMTpFUIK 📺 | @ToomeGAA pic.twitter.com/m8Jht0Qtf5 — Clubber (@clubber) September 28, 2024

2021 champions Loughmore-Castleiney will join them in the final after a 0-17 to 2-9 win over Thurles Sarsfields. Paddy Creedon struck two goals for Thurles but it wasn’t enough to outweigh John McGrath’s haul of 0-12 for the winners. Their footballers are already in the semi-finals after overcoming JK Brackens, meaning a potential double is on the cards.

5. Cratloe stay on track for senior double

Cratloe are targeting a football and hurling championship double in Clare for the first time since 2014. Their footballers — and defending county champions — defeated Lissycasey at the weekend to progress to the semi-finals, following the example of their hurlers who assured their place in the semi-finals last weekend, and will square off with Feakle for a place in the showpiece on 5 October.

Under the management of former Clare manager Colm Collins, Cratloe built up a 1-8 to 0-7 half-time lead through a Podge Collins goal. Lissycassey brought the sides back level in the second half but the holders found another gear to grind out a 1-13 to 0-13 win.

Éire Óg, Kilmurry Ibrickane and Ennistymon complete the final four in the Clare SFC.

6. Galway football championship reaches semi-final stage

Maigh Cuilinn, Salthill-Knocknacarra, Tuam and Corofin comprise the semi-finalists in the 2024 Galway SFC.

Defending Galway champions Corofin managed to hold off a stiff challenge from Killannin on Sunday to keep them on course for an eighth senior crown in 11 seasons.

Last year’s finalists Maigh Cuilinn overcame their neighbours Oughterard as Peter Cooke, who was unavailable for All-Ireland finalists Galway this year due to work commitments, played a starring role to send his side into their sixth semi-final in-a-row. Tuam advanced after a gritty battle with Damien Comer’s Annaghdown.

KATE SULLIVAN lit up Parnell Park last Friday night. @OfficialSylsGAA corner forward performance versus Kilmacud Crokes earned her the Player of the Match award. The diminutive star registered 1-05 (3f) of her sides overall scoring tally of 1-06.



We have put together a clip… pic.twitter.com/ure56V4R9L — DublinLGFA (@dublinladiesg) September 30, 2024

7. Kilmacud Crokes complete Dublin three-in-a-row

Kilmacud Crokes played out a tight contest with St Sylvester’s on their way to winning their third Dublin Dublin LGFA Senior crown on the bounce.

Both sides found the net in the first half as Dublin star Kate Sullivan — who finished with 1-5 of her side’s 1-6 total — struck first for St Sylvester’s. Éabha Rutledge responded moments later after beating two players before raising the green flag. Cork’s Niamh Cotter also made a significant contribute to the Crokes triumph as she slotted three frees to help ensure a 1-7 to 1-6 win.

They now go in search of a Leinster three-in-a-row after defeating Wicklow’s Tinahely and Naomh Ciarán of Offaly in the last two finals.

The Stillorgan side is loaded with inter-county stars including All-Ireland winners Lauren Magee and Aoife Kane while Molly Lamb is a former Dublin player who has also enjoyed All-Ireland success.