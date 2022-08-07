2019 Kerry hurling champions reclaim crown while last year's Carlow finalists triumph

Kerry SHC Final

Ballyduff 0-16 Causeway 2-15

Carlow SHC Final

Bagenalstown Gaels 0-11 St Mullins 2-22

Wexford SHC Semi-Finals

St Martin’s 0-20 Naomh Éanna 0-15

Rapparees 0-25 Ferns St Aidan’s 1-23 [After Extra-Time]

CAUSEWAY HAVE RECLAIMED the Kerry SHC title for the first time since 2019 after getting the better of Ballyduff, while St Mullins stormed to victory in the Carlow decider.

Goals from Brandon Barrett and Colum Harty proved crucial as Causeway recorded a five-point win in the Kerry final. The pair combined to hit 2-8 for the victors to help secure a ninth senior county title.

Causeway were leading by 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time following a point from Paul McGrath, while Ballyduff subsequently reduced the gap to one point after a Podge Boyle free. But they failed to find the equaliser as Barrett struck for Causeway’s second goal in the 61st minute to give Ballyduff no way back.

2022 Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Hurling Champions - Causeway 🏆👏 #GarveysSHC pic.twitter.com/xgEjywn32r — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 7, 2022

In the Carlow SHC decider, St Mullins emerged as 17-point winners against Bagenalstown Gaels. After contesting last year’s final and winning the title in 2019, St Mullins got over the line in style with a complete performance to secure the senior county title for the 28th time.

Jason O’Neill top-scored for St Mullins with 2-7 as St Mullins controlled the tie from early on, building up a four-point lead after 12 minutes. O’Neill then popped up with their first goal of the game to push St Mullins into a 1-8 to 0-5 lead. They were seven clear by half-time and continued to hold their advantage after the restart, with O’Neill grabbing his second goal in the third minute of the second half.

The Wexford SHC semi-finals were down for decision today, as 2019 champions St Martin’s prevailed against Naomh Éanna.

St Martin’s and Naomh Éanna played out a tense battle in their final-four clash, with St Martin’s suffering an early blow after losing Wexford forward Jack O’Connor to injury in the first half.

There was just one point between the sides at half-time, and they locked at 0-14 apiece after 50 minutes. But St Martin’s produced a strong finish to outscore their opponents by 0-5 to 0-1 to progress to the semi-finals.

Full Time in extra time of the @PettittsSuperV Senior Hurling Semi Final:

Ferns 1-23 Rapperees 0-25 — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) August 7, 2022

The second semi-final was a dramatic affair that required extra-time to separate the sides, as Fern’s dethroned Rapparees by the slimmest of margins to join St Martin’s in the decider.

