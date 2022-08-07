Membership : Access or Sign Up
TG4 feature live referee mic for first time in today's Kerry SHC final

GAA Beo viewers were able to hear the rationale and reasoning behind decisions as the action unfolded.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 8:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,514 Views 1 Comment
Referee John O'Halloran was mic'd up on TG4 (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TODAY’S KERRY SENIOR hurling championship final on TG4 featured a live referee microphone for the first time.

John O’Halloran of the Bruree club in Limerick was the man in the middle as Causeway overcame Ballyduff by five points in Austin Stack Park.

And GAA Beo viewers were able to hear the rationale and reasoning behind O’Halloran’s decisions as the action unfolded.

In a first for GAA live coverage — there have been instances in the past of referees mic’d up, but for documentary purposes rather than being broadcast in real time — TG4′s latest innovation went down a treat.

The Irish language station shared several clips on social media, one in particular surrounding a yellow card which was awarded to Pádraig Boyle of Ballyduff catching the eye.

“You were late with the challenge,” O’Halloran explained as Boyle pleaded with him.

“Please stop talking, listen to me… you were careless with the challenge, you were late, that’s all. It is a card, I’m afraid. I’m here in front of it, I’m only three yards away from it.”

Another clip saw O’Halloran outlining the reason behind another booking clearly: “The initial foul was over there, the second one was in here, it’s a yellow card offence for over here — swiping carelessly.” 

There was plenty of positive reaction to the new feature online, with fans appearing to enjoy the enhanced viewing experience.

Here’s some examples of social media reaction, as the TG4′s latest offering was hailed:

Emma Duffy
