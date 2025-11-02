The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Athy make light work of Baltinglass in Leinster football opener
Leinster SFC first round
Athy 3-16 Baltinglass 0-10
AFTER UNSEATING NAAS in the Kildare final, Athy had far too much for Wicklow representatives Baltinglass in the first round of the Leinster senior club football championship.
They built up an early lead before Ronan Kelly tipped home a rebound to grab the game’s first goal midway through the first half.
Soon after the second half began, Kelly collected his second goal, and James McGrath added the third.
Athy club wrap Gaelic Football Leinster SFC