Athy make light work of Baltinglass in Leinster football opener

Leinster SFC first round

Athy 3-16 Baltinglass 0-10

AFTER UNSEATING NAAS in the Kildare final, Athy had far too much for Wicklow representatives Baltinglass in the first round of the Leinster senior club football championship.

They built up an early lead before Ronan Kelly tipped home a rebound to grab the game’s first goal midway through the first half.

Soon after the second half began, Kelly collected his second goal, and James McGrath added the third.