Jobe Bellingham scores first Dortmund goal in 4-3 win, Inter close in on Club World Cup last-16

JOBE BELLINGHAM NETTED his first Borussia Dortmund goal in a gripping 4-3 win over Mamelodi Sundowns at the Club World Cup on Saturday.

The English midfielder, who this month followed older brother Jude’s footsteps in joining the German side, started for the first time for Dortmund.

Sundowns of South Africa took a surprise early lead but Dortmund hit back strongly to triumph in sweltering conditions in Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium and move top of Group F.

Lucas Ribeiro’s fine solo goal put the CAF Champions League runners-up ahead, with the Brazilian charging forward from his own half before beating Gregor Kobel.

Advertisement

However Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams handed Dortmund their equaliser on a plate, passing the ball straight to Felix Nmecha, who stroked home.

Both stoppers made good saves in an end-to-end clash before Dortmund claimed the lead through striker Serhou Guirassy.

Dortmund won the ball high up the pitch and Julian Brandt crossed for the Guinea international to score with a fine leap and header, continuing his fine form this season.

Bellingham, who joined earlier in June from Sunderland for 33 million euros ($37 million), netted Dortmund’s third just before the break.

Williams parried a cross into his path and after controlling on his chest, Bellingham drilled home.

Meanwhile, Valentin Carboni struck the winning goal in stoppage time as Inter Milan came from behind to beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1 on Saturday and knock the Japanese team out of the Club World Cup.

Ryoma Watanabe got an early opening goal for Urawa Reds, who were backed by a noisy contingent of their supporters at Lumen Field in Seattle.

But captain Lautaro Martinez had got Inter’s equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Monterrey of Mexico in their first match at the tournament, and he repeated the trick to level matters here with 12 minutes to go.

Carboni, the 20-year-old Argentine who had not made an appearance for Inter in more than two years, then appeared in the 92nd minute to give the Italians the victory.

The result leaves Cristian Chivu’s team in a good position to now go and qualify for the last 16, while a second defeat in as many matches means Urawa Reds are eliminated.

– © AFP 2025