Inter Milan and Monterrey book places in Club World Cup knockouts

INTER MILAN KEPT their cool to beat nine-man River Plate 2-0 and reach the Club World Cup last 16 on Wednesday, while Mexican side Monterrey followed them through from Group E.

Sergio Ramos’ Monterrey, who thrashed Urawa Red Diamonds 4-0, will now face Borussia Dortmund while Inter, who eliminated Argentine powerhouses River Plate, will take on more South American opposition in the shape of Fluminense.

The Brazilian side could only draw 0-0 against South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns but it was enough to claim second place behind Dortmund.

Champions League runners-up Inter faced a battle in Seattle against an aggressive River Plate side who had Lucas Martinez and Gonzalo Montiel sent off in front of 45,000 fans at Lumen Field.

Francesco Esposito scored his first Inter goal to put the Italians ahead and Alessandro Bastoni made the game safe late on for Christian Chivu’s side.

With Monterrey ahead against Urawa, River needed a winner to progress but their job got harder when Martinez was sent off after 66 minutes for hacking down veteran Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Six minutes later teenage striker Esposito steered home the opener to leave River on the brink.

Bastoni ensured Inter’s progress as he drilled home, before River’s Gonzalo Montiel picked up a second yellow and was dismissed.

There were ugly scenes at the end as River fans threw objects at Inter players leaving the pitch.

Both Argentine teams at the tournament, River and their rivals Boca Juniors, have been eliminated despite their fans creating vibrant atmospheres.

- Monterrey –

Three goals in a nine-minute first half spell helped Monterrey defeat Urawa at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in front of a crowd of only 14,000.

Nelson Deossa smashed home a spectacular long-distance effort to open the scoring and German Berterame rolled the second in at the far post.

Former Porto winger Jesus Corona walloped home the third with another fine effort from over 30 yards out, and Berterame struck again late on, as the Japanese side departed with three defeats.

“This is what we were looking for, we gave everything — from the first match until this one, they’ve all been tough,” said Berterame.

Monterrey face Dortmund in Atlanta on Tuesday.

– © AFP 2025