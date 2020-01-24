This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
15-year-old Coco Gauff knocks defending champion Osaka out of Australian Open

The teen sensation won in straight sets to reach the last 16.

By Emma Duffy Friday 24 Jan 2020, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 1,432 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4977971
Marching on: Coco Gauff.
Image: Lee Jin-man
Marching on: Coco Gauff.
Marching on: Coco Gauff.
Image: Lee Jin-man

FIFTEEN-YEAR-OLD SENSATION COCO Gauff has knocked defending champion Naomi Osaka out of the Australian Open. 

The American teenager defeated the world number three in straight sets Down Under to reach the last 16 of the competition. 

Gauff won 6-3 6-4 as she excelled in the Rod Lover Arena, and will now face China’s Zhang Shaui or fellow country woman Sofia Kenin in the next round. 

Osaka and Gauff had only met once before, with the former coming out on top at last year’s US Open. But it took Gauff just 67 minutes to win this time around in Melbourne. 

It was an error-strewn performance from Japan’s Osaka, and Gauff took full advantage.

Coco, whose birth Christian name is Cori, stunned the tennis world with an opening day upset at over Venus Williams at Wimbledon last summer, and has been riding the crest of a wave since. 

She stunned Williams once again on day one of the Australian Open this time around, before she battled back from a set down to beat the experienced Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday.

It’s been an eventful day in Oz, with Serena Williams — who was chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown — also knocked out and Caroline Wozniacki calling time on her career after her own third-round defeat.

