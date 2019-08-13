This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wimbledon star Coco Gauff receives US Open wildcard

The 15-year-old American will get another chance at her home grand slam.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Aug 2019, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 582 Views No Comments
COCO GAUFF WILL have the opportunity to build on her sensational Wimbledon run after being handed a wildcard at the US Open.

corigauff-cropped_1vt56elluevny1hn7t5jxq8cr0 Coco Gauff was one of the major stories at this year's Wimbledon championship.

The 15-year-old lit up the All England Club with a run to the fourth round, beating Venus Williams before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

There are limits to the number of tournaments Gauff can enter due to her age, yet she has been granted a spot at Flushing Meadows.

Gauff last year won the girls’ doubles at the US Open alongside Caty McNally, who has also been given a wildcard.

The teenage duo linked up again to win the women’s doubles at Citi Open earlier this month.

McNally reached the main draw at Wimbledon, too, and is joined by two other 17-year-old American wildcards in Whitney Osuigwe and Katie Volynets.

Samantha Stosur, the 2011 US Open champion, has also been invited this year.

The42 Team

