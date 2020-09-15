This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Talismanic back row Coetzee an injury doubt for Ulster's trip to Toulouse

The South African carried injury niggles into last weekend’s Pro14 final.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,206 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5205506

TALISMANIC NUMBER EIGHT Marcell Coetzee is an injury doubt for Ulster as they prepare for their Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Toulouse in France on Sunday.

The powerful South African back row was replaced after just 48 minutes of Ulster’s Guinness Pro14 final defeat to Leinster last weekend and head coach Dan McFarland has revealed Coetzee was not fully fit leading into the decider at the Aviva Stadium.

With Coetzee such a key man, Ulster will be eager to see him come through his unspecified injury concerns to feature against Toulouse.

jack-conan-and-marcel-coetzee Coetzee was replaced after eight minutes of second half last weekend. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Marcell has tightened up,” said McFarland today. “Marcell had a tough week last week. He was carrying a couple of niggles going into the game and didn’t train as much as he or we would have wanted.

“In the game, he tightened up a little bit as well. As far as he is concerned, we are going to have to see how he goes this week.”

The Ulster boss confirmed that Ulster won’t be able to welcome back any players from injury this weekend, meaning fullback Will Addison remains sidelined with his back issue.

However, McFarland was pleased to report that captain Iain Henderson came through his surprise early return from a hip injury last weekend unscathed.

“Iain came through really well,” said McFarland. “I thought he did a remarkable job.

“We showed a clip this morning of him doubling up in big tackles, which I thought was terrific. It was exactly what I expected. He is good to go.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

