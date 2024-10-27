Colin Farrell finishes marathon with Emma Fogarty as fundraiser for EB raises over €700,000

ACTOR COLIN FARRELL and his longtime friend Emma Fogarty have now raised over €700,000 for charity Debra, as Farrell pushed Fogarty across the Dublin Marathon finish line earlier today.

Fogarty, who is Ireland’s longest-surviving person battling epidermolysis bullosa (EB), and Farrell began their fundraiser for people suffering with the skin condition with an initial goal of €400,000. Now, they are aiming to raise €1 million for the 300 people in Ireland with the condition.

Actor Colin Farrell starts the race to raise funds for epidermolysis bullosa (butterfly skin) sufferer, Emma Fogarty. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The pair appeared on the Late Late Show last week to raise awareness of their ‘Run to 40’ challenge.

Fogarty this year celebrated her ‘miracle’ 40th birthday, despite having the most severe type of the genetic skin condition.

Born with no skin on her left foot and right arm, EB causes excruciating blisters on her skin at the mildest touch – the reason it is also known as ‘Butterfly Skin’.

Emma lives with recessive dystrophic EB, the most severe form of the rare genetic disease, with a current life expectancy of 30-35 years.

Funds raised during the Run to 40 drive will be used to fuel pioneering research which could transform the future for everyone with EB in Ireland.

Farrell previously spoke of his training to prepare for the marathon. Fogarty joined Farrell in her wheelchair for the final 4km.

In the marathon, Dundrum runner Hiko Tonosa claimed third place, setting a new national record.

The 29-year-old, of Dundrum South Dublin Athletics Club, finished with a time of 2:09:41.

Written by Emma Hickey and posted on TheJournal.ie