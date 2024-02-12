Colin Healy and Emma Byrne confirmed as Ireland assistant coaches

COLIN HEALY AND Emma Byrne have been appointed as assistant coaches for the Republic of Ireland women’s team, the FAI has announced.

The pair were initially named on Eileen Gleeson’s staff on an interim basis last September, but have now been formally added to the set-up ahead of two international friendlies later this month as part of preparation for the Uefa Women’s European Qualifiers. They will face Italy first on 23 February, and Cyrmu on 27 February.

Wales native Rhys Carr has also come on board as an assistant coach. A Uefa A Licence graduate, Carr currently “works as Individual Development Coach at Wolverhampton Wanderers and has a Msc in Sports Coaching,” according to a statement on the FAI website.

The statement adds that Byrne will specialise in goalkeeping coaching after a playing career which saw her become Ireland’s most capped women’s player with 134 appearances. She also enjoyed a decorated club career at Arsenal. Richie Fitzgibbon is no longer involved, having served as an interim goalkeeping coach.

Former Cork City manager Healy represented Ireland 13 times as a player, and previously worked as Men’s U19 assistant coach as well as leading City to promotion to the League of Ireland Premier Division in 2022.

Ivi Casagrande returns as the performance coach for the Ireland women’s team, and will continue working alongside Performance Psychologist Sarah Murray and Nutritionist Dr. Brendan Egan.

