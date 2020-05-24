This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 24 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Colin Kaepernick's girlfriend Nessa Diab blasts NFL for 'retired' tag

She complained about the designation in a social media post.

By AFP Sunday 24 May 2020, 6:16 PM
20 minutes ago 570 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5106524
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab (file pic).
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE GIRLFRIEND of exiled NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick rushed to his defence on Saturday after the league listed his status as “retired” on its website.

Nessa Diab complained about the designation in a social media post, saying that the 32-year-old former Super Bowl runner-up is still seeking a job with an NFL team.

“Thank you to everyone who held the @NFL accountable for falsely reporting that Colin ‘retired’ on their website,” Diab tweeted.

“They heard you loud & clear bc the NFL put the accurate description that @Kaepernick7 is a Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA). Tell them to stop denying him employment.”

The website listing was changed on Saturday from “retired” to “UFA”, an unrestricted free agent.

Kaepernick has not personally commented. Several readers pointed out that the NFL website regularly lists players that have not played in a long time as retired. Tim Tebow has the same tag but has never retired either.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL in four years. In 12 games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, he completed 59.2% of his passes, threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He filed a grievance with the NFL in 2017 alleging the owners conspired to keep him out of the league after he sparked a kneeling campaign to protest treatment of black people in America.

In February 2019 he settled for an undisclosed amount of money.

That same month multiple US media outlets reported Kaepernick was in talks with the Alliance of American Football about a job but wanted a guaranteed $20 million per season. At the time XFL quarterbacks were making an average of $250,000 a year.

Last November, Kaepernick balked at an NFL-arranged workout for all 32 teams and instead decided at the last minute to stage his own on an Atlanta-area high school field, which was attended by scouts from eight teams.

A second-round draft pick in 2011, Kaepernick started 58 games over six seasons with the 49ers and passed for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

During the 2012 season, he led San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII, a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie