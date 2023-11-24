Tipp's Colin O'Riordan lands 'pretty special' role as head of Sydney Swans academy

TIPPERARY’S COLIN O’RIORDAN has been appointed as the new head academy coach at Aussie Rules outfit Sydney Swans.

O’Riordan, who played 34 AFL games for the Swans before his injury-enforced retirement last year, described the appointment as a “massive honour”.

The 28-year-old Premier native took his first steps into coaching after hanging up his boots, and took up a role with the Swans’ AFLW team earlier this year.

“It’s pretty special,” O’Riordan said.

“I came here in 2015 and it was a bit of a journey initially, I never envisioned myself being in this role. I fell in love with the place and it’s a massive honour and I’m really proud.

“Short term goal is to get to know the kids and their families, get them to understand what professional standards look like and just give them the best opportunity to succeed.”

Swans executive general manager Leon Cameron hailed O’Riordan as “a wonderful young coach and someone who is incredibly passionate about teaching others.

“We have been extremely impressed with his work in the AFLW program where he has demonstrated leadership, a tremendous work ethic and exemplary football knowledge – which is even more impressive given he has only been in our industry since 2015.”