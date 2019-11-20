This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cavanagh set to play on with Tyrone in 2020

Mickey Harte has confirmed that the 32-year-old will be available for selection next season.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 20 Nov 2019, 3:09 PM
Colm Cavanagh and his daughter Chloe following Tyrone's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry earlier this year.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

COLM CAVANAGH HAS committed to another year with Tyrone despite suggestions the former All-Star would retire following the Red Hand’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry in August.

Cavanagh, 32, is the last remaining on-field link with the Tyrone team which lifted the Sam Maguire in 2008, and is now set to embark upon a 14th season in his county colours.

The Moy midfielder spoke of the increasing demands of both his family and professional life after Mickey Harte’s men bowed out in the last four of the 2019 championship, fuelling speculation that he was set to hang up his boots at inter-county level.

Harte, however, confirmed in Wednesday’s Irish News that the two-time All-Star would play on for another year, suggesting Cavanagh remains an indispensable presence in his side.

“The rumours were a bit off the mark,” Harte said.

“He hasn’t retired, he’s prepared to give it a lash, and we’re all pleased that that’s the case,” added the Tyrone boss.

“He’s been a great stalwart for this team, and a very versatile player. He has a lot of experience that we can ill-afford to do without at the minute.”

Cavanagh’s decision to play next year comes as a welcome boost for Harte, who will be without captain Mattie Donnelly for the first quarter of 2020 at least, and whose forward Connor McAliskey has opted to take a year out ahead of the upcoming season.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

