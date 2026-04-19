'Moments we live for' - Carrick revels in crucial Man United win over Chelsea

MICHAEL CARRICK SAID he lives for moments like Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as his side took a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League.

Matheus Cunha struck the winner in the first half with United’s only shot on target as they moved 10 points clear of the struggling Blues, whose own top-five hopes were dealt a serious blow.

Liam Rosenior’s side hit the crossbar twice in the second half and despite dominating, seemed to lack belief as they lost a fourth Premier League game in a row without scoring.

There are no such concerns for the visitors, who need only two more wins to guarantee a return to Europe’s top competition.

“They’re the moments we live for really, that’s why we’re in it,” said Carrick.

“For big games, important games, big performances. And then for the supporters to feel it, it gives me a lot of satisfaction when I can be part of that and see all the people enjoying it so much. That’s the beauty of football and the pure form of it.”

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The win came despite United suffering a defensive injury crisis, with Leny Yoro withdrawing injured on Friday and joining the suspended Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines.

It meant a start in central defence for Ayden Heaven who played well alongside Noussair Mazraoui.

“It was an important win for us tonight in different ways, coming through the suspensions and the injuries, Lenny pulling out quite late and having to adapt,” said Carrick.

“The boys take so much credit for that. And the coaches in terms of putting the plan together and adapting over the last couple of days.

“There’s a lot of things to be proud of tonight. We can play a little bit better at times, but I thought it was a game for a result and we managed to find it.”

Chelsea, who trail fifth-placed Liverpool by four points having played a game more, have lost four league games in a row without scoring for the first time in 28 years. Not since 1912 have the team endured a longer streak.

In all competitions the run stands at six defeats in their last seven, during which they have conceded 16 times, with seven of their nine goals scored coming against Sky Bet League One Port Vale.

Asked what failure to qualify for the Champions League would mean for his own future, Rosenior said: “The honest answer is I don’t know.”

He could at least point to a much-improved display following the capitulation here against Manchester City a week ago, but his team look short of belief that despite creating a wave of chances, they appeared to have given up long before the end.

“Tonight was a really difficult result to take,” said Rosenior. “They’ve had one shot on our goal when we’re down to 10 men off an injury, and they score. Then we have wave after wave of attack, crosses in the box, moments that we don’t take advantage of.

“We have to keep working. We have to turn this around.”

To add to the Blues’ woes, Brazilian teenager Estevao went off after 15 minutes with what looked a serious injury.

“He was crying at half-time,” said Rosenior. “It looks like it’s his hamstring.”