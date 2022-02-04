All-Ireland winner Galvin forced to retire from inter-county hurling with Clare

CLARE HURLER COLM Galvin has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The midfielder, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday, was part of the side that famously lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2013 and won an All-Star the same year.

Galvin also claimed three U21 All-Ireland and Munster titles with the Banner between 2012-2014.

However, the Clonlara clubman has been plagued by injuries — an ongoing groin problem, most recently — and missed the whole 2020 season before returning last year.

“It’s a scenario that I never thought or hoped would ever happen but unfortunately following a succession of injuries and repeated setbacks, I’ve had to make the difficult decision to retire from inter-county hurling,” Galvin said in a statement released on Clare GAA’s social media channels today.

“A decade on from making my senior championship debut against Dublin in Cusack Park, I’d love to have continued playing for Clare but after ongoing conversations with Brian (Lohan), realistically my body just isn’t able for the workload required at the highest level any longer.

“Central to this is a persistent groin injury that has never healed properly, which has proven extremely frustrating as well as mentally draining.

“It’s not easy to step away from the panel, many of which I have hurled alongside since our formative years in a Clare jersey but I sincerely wish the lads and management all the very best for 2022 and beyond.

My focus now is to try and get rehabilitated for my club Clonlara who, along with my parents Kevin and Geraldine, my fiancé Orlaith, siblings Ciara and Ian, friends and extended family, have been so supportive to me throughout my inter-county career.

“I’ve also been blessed to have played with so many great players and equally fortunate to have been coached and managed by people who have given their all for the county. As a result, I’ve been able to fulfil my lifelong dreams of playing at all levels for Clare and made some truly unforgettable memories along the way.”

Galvin (left) and John Conlon celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy after the 2013 All-Ireland final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“To have shared provincial and national successes with such passionate and loyal supporters is something I’ll always cherish and even when things didn’t always go our way, we always felt we had the full backing of the Clare support.

“Knowing the commitment and talent that we have, hopefully there’s much more to come from Brian and the lads in the near future. I look forward to watching their progress and fingers crossed I get the opportunity to experience the celebrations myself from the stands.

“It’s up to Ian to carry the torch for the family now. No pressure”.

