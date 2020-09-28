Cashel shock Shannon as new provincial Community Series kicks-off

CASHEL KICKED OFF the inaugural Energia Community Series with a shock 36-30 win over Shannon, who reside a division above them in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Opening Munster Conference 1 with a 10-try thriller, the Tipperary club’s lineout maul was a serious weapon. Robin Foot and captain Cathal Ryan had pushover tries, with Ciaran Ryan’s barnstorming 23rd-minute score having them 19-13 ahead at half-time.

Despite player-coach Darragh Lyons’ sin-binning, Cashel added three second-half tries, one of which was a maul-earned penalty try. Shannon’s young guns did salvage two bonus points after Ikem Ugwueru, Ronan Coffey and Ben Daly all crossed in a late flurry.

Elsewhere, Highfield came from 19 points down to draw 22-22 with a youthful Garryowen, ensuring an encouraging start for new head coach Conor Quaid. A stirring comeback included two tries from winger Paul Stack and a late pushover effort from their workhorse pack.

Cork Constitution had too much firepower for Old Crescent in a 54-19 bonus-point win, while Ireland Club international prop Colm Skehan returned from a near two-year injury lay-off in Young Munster’s 43-14 victory at home to Division 1A rivals UCC.

St Mary's College's Liam Corcoran tackles Tom Ryan of Clontarf. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

In the Connacht Conference, there were braces for Jack Noone and Matthew Devine in Galway Corinthians’ 41-20 defeat of Ballina. Out-half Euan Brown touched down twice for Sligo who won 33-14 at Buccaneers.

Rob Russell, Ronan Quinn, who had a first-half try double, and debutant lock Harry Sheridan starred as Dublin University moved straight to the top of Leinster Conference 1. Trinity ran in five tries to convincingly beat hosts Old Belvedere 37-14.

Hooker Dylan Donnellan picked up two tries in Clontarf’s 27-19 bonus point success at St. Mary’s, with experienced scrum-half Angus Lloyd impressing off the bench. Another former professional, Craig Ronaldson, enjoyed a try-scoring debut with Naas as they toppled Terenure College 19-12.

Old Wesley also claimed a Division 1A scalp when downing UCD 18-14, the highlight being Nathan Randles’ try created by two brilliant one-handed offloads from forwards Cronan Gleeson and Sam Pim, and a between-the-legs pass by full-back Tom Kiersey.

In Ulster, late tries from Rhys O’Donnell and Conor Phillips helped Ballynahinch to win 29-17 away to Malone. Rainey Old Boys leaked an alarming 63 points to City of Armagh, while out-half Ritchie McMaster’s accurate place-kicking steered Queen’s University past Banbridge – 23-14.

Energia Communty Series results:

Connacht Conference:

Buccaneers 14-33 Sligo, Dubarry Park

Galway Corinthians 41-20 Ballina, Corinthian Park

Galwegians – Bye

Leinster Conference 1:

Naas 19-12 Terenure College, Forenaughts

Old Belvedere 14-37 Dublin University, Ollie Campbell Park

Old Wesley 18-14 UCD, Energia Park

St. Mary’s College 17-29 Clontarf, Templeville Road

Lansdowne – Bye

Leinster Conference 2:

Blackrock College 22-43 Greystones, Stradbrook

Wanderers 25-10 Enniscorthy, Merrion Road

Navan v Skerries, Balreask Old (match cancelled – two points to both teams)

Tullamore v MU Barnhall, Spollanstown (match cancelled – two points to both teams)

Munster Conference 1:

Cork Constitution 54-19 Old Crescent, Temple Hill

Highfield 22-22 Garryowen, Woodleigh Park

Shannon 30-36 Cashel, Coonagh

Young Munster 43-14 UCC, Tom Clifford Park

Munster Conference 2:

Bruff 32 -14 Sunday’s Well, Kilballyowen Park

Dolphin 38-14 Midleton, Irish Independent Park

Nenagh Ormond 31-8 Clonmel, New Ormond Park

UL Bohemians – Bye

Ulster Conference 1:

City of Armagh 63-14 Rainey Old Boys, Palace Grounds

Malone 17-29 Ballynahinch, Gibson Park

Queen’s University 23-14 Banbridge, Dub Lane

Ulster Conference 2:

Ballymena 19-40 Dungannon, Eaton Park

Belfast Harlequins 31-0 Bangor, Deramore Park

Omagh Academicals v City of Derry, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields (match cancelled – two points to both teams)