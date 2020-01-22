Dubs star O'Callaghan set to miss 'two or three rounds of the league'

UCD MANAGER JOHN Divilly says Con O’Callaghan will hopefully be back after “two or three rounds of the league” as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

The Dublin star forward suffered what Divilly called a “freak” shoulder injury during the warm-up of their Sigerson Cup clash with UUJ.

O’Callaghan did not tog out for UCD’s Sigerson Cup semi-final against DCU this evening, but Divilly is confident that he will be back in action for Dublin during the National League.

“Con unfortunately is out for a while,” Divilly told The42 after his side’s defeat to their Dublin city rivals at the DCU Sportsground.



“Hopefully he’ll get back in a Dublin jersey soon, everyone wants to see a smashing player like that play.

He’s a couple of weeks and hopefully he’ll get back after maybe two or three rounds of the league.

“It’s just the shoulder, a freak thing in a warm-up two weeks ago.”

Divilly added that the 23-year-old has not returned to training yet but was pleased to see the Cuala dual star encouraging his team-mates during their tough encounter with UCD.

O'Callaghan looks on at his side's defeat to DCU. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

“He needs a bit of time. He was coaching on the sideline tonight so he was involved and part of the whole thing.”

Dublin will begin their Division 1 campaign this Saturday, as they collide with All-Ireland finalists Kerry on Saturday evening at Croke Park.

O’Callaghan, who is a key figure in the Dublin attack, will be a crucial absentee for Dessie Farrell’s first league game in charge of the All-Ireland champions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!