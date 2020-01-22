This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dubs star O'Callaghan set to miss 'two or three rounds of the league'

The key forward suffered a shoulder injury earlier this month.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 9:47 PM
16 minutes ago 649 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4976125
Con O'Callaghan (file pic).
Con O'Callaghan (file pic).
Con O'Callaghan (file pic).

UCD MANAGER JOHN Divilly says Con O’Callaghan will hopefully be back after “two or three rounds of the league” as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.

The Dublin star forward suffered what Divilly called a “freak” shoulder injury during the warm-up of their Sigerson Cup clash with UUJ.

O’Callaghan did not tog out for UCD’s Sigerson Cup semi-final against DCU this evening, but Divilly is confident that he will be back in action for Dublin during the National League.

“Con unfortunately is out for a while,” Divilly told The42 after his side’s defeat to their Dublin city rivals at the DCU Sportsground.

“Hopefully he’ll get back in a Dublin jersey soon, everyone wants to see a smashing player like that play.

He’s a couple of weeks and hopefully he’ll get back after maybe two or three rounds of the league.

“It’s just the shoulder, a freak thing in a warm-up two weeks ago.”

Divilly added that the 23-year-old has not returned to training yet but was pleased to see the Cuala dual star encouraging his team-mates during their tough encounter with UCD.

con-ocallaghan-looks-on-before-the-game O'Callaghan looks on at his side's defeat to DCU. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

“He needs a bit of time. He was coaching on the sideline tonight so he was involved and part of the whole thing.”

Dublin will begin their Division 1 campaign this Saturday, as they collide with All-Ireland finalists Kerry on Saturday evening at Croke Park. 

O’Callaghan, who is a key figure in the Dublin attack, will be a crucial absentee for Dessie Farrell’s first league game in charge of the All-Ireland champions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie