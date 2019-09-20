This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Con O'Callaghan auctions All-Ireland final jersey to raise funds for clubmate with brain injury

Cuala’s Sean Drummond is undergoing intensive rehabilitation after being knocked down in an accident.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 20 Sep 2019, 4:48 PM
1 hour ago 3,918 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4818003
Con O'Callaghan holding the jersey he wore in the All-Ireland final.
Image: Con O'Callaghan eBay page
Con O'Callaghan holding the jersey he wore in the All-Ireland final.
Con O'Callaghan holding the jersey he wore in the All-Ireland final.
Image: Con O'Callaghan eBay page

A LOVEY GESTURE for a clubmate.

Dublin star Con O’Callaghan is auctioning off his All-Ireland final jersey to raise some much-needed funds for a team-mate Cuala, who has suffered a serious health scare.

Sean Drummond sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) with multiple skull and facial fractures after he was knocked down in an accident in London last March.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise vital funds for the Cuala player, while O’Callaghan has placed the number 14 shirt he wore in Dublin’s historic five-in-a-row triumph on eBay for the next week.

At the time of publishing, the ‘Support4Drummo’ GoFundMe page has over €53,000 in donations.

There have been 32 bids on eBay — the latest is over €3,000 — for the match jersey from Dublin’s All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry last Saturday, in which O’Callaghan kicked four points from play.

Since the accident, Drummond has undergone life-saving surgery while also having procedures to remove large sections of his skull to reduce the pressure due to swelling on his brain. 

“Sean never stopped fighting for his life,” reads a statement on the GoFundMe page for Drummond, “overcoming obstacles and continuing to prove his strength by recovering from his countless surgeries.”

Drummond is in the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability in south London where he is participating in a programme of intensive rehabilitation, and is yet to regain full consciousness.

“The rehabilitation journey that Sean is embarking on is long and hard,” the statement continues.

“We do not yet know the level of funding required to ensure Sean has the best chances to one day return to the life he imagined for himself.

“He will require specialist equipment, intensive rehab courses and all the care and support that he can get for a long time – and maybe forever.”

You can donate to the ‘Support4Drummo’ page here and make a bid for Con O’Callaghan’s jersey here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie