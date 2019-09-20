Con O'Callaghan auctions All-Ireland final jersey to raise funds for clubmate with brain injury

Con O'Callaghan holding the jersey he wore in the All-Ireland final.

Con O'Callaghan holding the jersey he wore in the All-Ireland final.

A LOVEY GESTURE for a clubmate.

Dublin star Con O’Callaghan is auctioning off his All-Ireland final jersey to raise some much-needed funds for a team-mate Cuala, who has suffered a serious health scare.

Sean Drummond sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI) with multiple skull and facial fractures after he was knocked down in an accident in London last March.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise vital funds for the Cuala player, while O’Callaghan has placed the number 14 shirt he wore in Dublin’s historic five-in-a-row triumph on eBay for the next week.

At the time of publishing, the ‘Support4Drummo’ GoFundMe page has over €53,000 in donations.

There have been 32 bids on eBay — the latest is over €3,000 — for the match jersey from Dublin’s All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry last Saturday, in which O’Callaghan kicked four points from play.

We are absolutely delighted to announce that Con O’Callaghan has donated his 2019 All Ireland final Jersey to the #Support4drummo fundraising campaign.



The jersey is being auctioned for the next week on EBay.https://t.co/ARRTOigwjP

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/lgJjrNitS8 — Cuala GAA (@CualaCLG) September 20, 2019

Since the accident, Drummond has undergone life-saving surgery while also having procedures to remove large sections of his skull to reduce the pressure due to swelling on his brain.

“Sean never stopped fighting for his life,” reads a statement on the GoFundMe page for Drummond, “overcoming obstacles and continuing to prove his strength by recovering from his countless surgeries.”

Drummond is in the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disability in south London where he is participating in a programme of intensive rehabilitation, and is yet to regain full consciousness.

“The rehabilitation journey that Sean is embarking on is long and hard,” the statement continues.

“We do not yet know the level of funding required to ensure Sean has the best chances to one day return to the life he imagined for himself.

“He will require specialist equipment, intensive rehab courses and all the care and support that he can get for a long time – and maybe forever.”

You can donate to the ‘Support4Drummo’ page here and make a bid for Con O’Callaghan’s jersey here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!