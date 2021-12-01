Conan Byrne set to embark on his latest charity event to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland

CONAN BYRNE’S UPCOMING – and latest – fundraising effort is sure to be a good one.

The former League of Ireland star has teamed up with Shelbourne goalkeeper Brendan Clarke for this one, with the pair embarking on a nationwide crossbar challenge tour to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Please support this great cause as so many wishes could not be granted over the last number of years due to the pandemic. @MakeAWish_ie is a wonderful charity to help!!



Follow the page below for updates and retweets if possible✌️



Link to donate: https://t.co/NyeJLv70Km https://t.co/TOFVbff0C8 pic.twitter.com/ONGrTFsTEV — Conan Byrne (@conanbyrnecb7) December 1, 2021

In 2019, the ex-UCD, Sporting Fingal, Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic and Glenavon winger raised over €6,000 for a student undergoing cancer treatment by shaving his head.

And, with 2020 Daffodil Day cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis, Byrne completed a 42km marathon walk to Dublin’s football grounds in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

This year’s novel idea will see Byrne – a primary school teacher – and Clarke visit each of the 20 League of Ireland grounds during a three-day blitz, running from Saturday, 11 December to Monday the 13th.

They will attempt to strike the crossbar with shots from the half-way line, with their former Dublin home at St Pat’s, Richmond Park, up first.

The duo will then cross the city to the grounds of Bohemians and Shelbourne, before heading up the M1 to Drogheda and Dundalk. It’s onwards, then, to Derry City, Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers, before calling it a night.

Launch Day



We're delighted to announce that @conanbyrnecb7 and @BrenClarke1 will be doing a Crossbar Challenge in every League of Ireland ground in aid of @MakeAWish_ie, Saturday December 11th - Monday December 13th



More info & any appreciated donations: https://t.co/umIX4twBY4 pic.twitter.com/kMC78PK3YB — Make-A-Wish Crossbar Challenge (@MAWCrossbar) December 1, 2021

Sunday will bring visits to Longford Town, Athlone Town, Galway United, Treaty United, Cobh Ramblers and Cork City, with Waterford, Wexford, Bray, Cabinteely, UCD and Shamrock Rovers all to be taken in on the home leg on Monday.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“On behalf of our wish children and their families, thank you Conan and Brendan for participating in this challenge in an effort to raise funds for our charity,” said Susan McQuaid-O’Dwyer, chief executive of Make-A-Wish Ireland.

“The Make-A-Wish team wishes you the best of luck as you make your way around each club to compete in a crossbar challenge.

“We cannot do the work we do without the support of generous people like yourselves. The money you raise will help us grant wishes to the 200 children on our waiting list living with life-threatening illnesses.”