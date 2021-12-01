Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 1 December 2021
Conan Byrne set to embark on his latest charity event to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland

Teaming up with former team-mate Brendan Clarke, the pair will visit all 20 League of Ireland grounds for a crossbar challenge this month.

By The42 Team Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 4:44 PM
CONAN BYRNE’S UPCOMING – and latest – fundraising effort is sure to be a good one.

The former League of Ireland star has teamed up with Shelbourne goalkeeper Brendan Clarke for this one, with the pair embarking on a nationwide crossbar challenge tour to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Ireland.

In 2019, the ex-UCD, Sporting Fingal, Shelbourne, St Patrick’s Athletic and Glenavon winger raised over €6,000 for a student undergoing cancer treatment by shaving his head.

And, with 2020 Daffodil Day cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis, Byrne completed a 42km marathon walk to Dublin’s football grounds in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

This year’s novel idea will see Byrne – a primary school teacher – and Clarke visit each of the 20 League of Ireland grounds during a three-day blitz, running from Saturday, 11 December to Monday the 13th.

They will attempt to strike the crossbar with shots from the half-way line, with their former Dublin home at St Pat’s, Richmond Park, up first.

The duo will then cross the city to the grounds of Bohemians and Shelbourne, before heading up the M1 to Drogheda and Dundalk. It’s onwards, then, to Derry City, Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers, before calling it a night.

Sunday will bring visits to Longford Town, Athlone Town, Galway United, Treaty United, Cobh Ramblers and Cork City, with Waterford, Wexford, Bray, Cabinteely, UCD and Shamrock Rovers all to be taken in on the home leg on Monday.

“On behalf of our wish children and their families, thank you Conan and Brendan for participating in this challenge in an effort to raise funds for our charity,” said Susan McQuaid-O’Dwyer, chief executive of Make-A-Wish Ireland.

“The Make-A-Wish team wishes you the best of luck as you make your way around each club to compete in a crossbar challenge.

“We cannot do the work we do without the support of generous people like yourselves. The money you raise will help us grant wishes to the 200 children on our waiting list living with life-threatening illnesses.”

  • You can donate on the GoFund Me page here>



