Tuesday 22 June 2021
Concussion forces Connacht flanker Sean O'Brien to retire at 26

The Galway native made 60 appearances for his home province since his debut in 2015.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 4:59 PM
O'Brien came through the Connacht academy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CONNACHT’S SEAN O’BRIEN has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 26.

Following a concussion injury, the flanker has made the decision on medical grounds.

The Galway native, who captained the Ireland U20s at the Junior World Championship in 2014, made 60 appearances for his home province after emerging from the academy.

He debuted in a Challenge Cup game against Enisey-STM in November 2015 and went on to feature in the victory over Leinster in the Guinness Pro12 final the following May.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Connacht Rugby for making a young boy’s dream come true,” he said today. “The memories and friendships made will last a lifetime.

“I’d also like to thank all those in Wegians, Roscrea and Calasanctius who played their part in making it possible, and in particular my dad, Iain, who coached me throughout my youth.

“Not everyone gets a fairytale ending but I will never forget just how lucky I was to be a part of this club. I am looking forward to cheering in the stands.”

O’Brien’s retirement comes less than six weeks since 25-year-old Connacht team-mate Stephen Fitzgerald called time on his career due to a knee injury.

