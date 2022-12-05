Membership : Access or Sign Up
New baseline concussion testing programme launched for GAA inter-county players

Players who use this service will also be covered for concussion physician specialist treatment.

1 hour ago 611 Views 0 Comments
Wexford's Jack O'Connor, Meath's Sinead Ennis, UPMC General Manager John Windle, Down's Niamh Mallon and Mayo Cillian O'Connor at the launch of the programme in Croke Park.
Image: Ben McShane/SPORTSFILE

THE GAA HAS launched a new concussion baseline testing programme for players at inter-county level across all football, hurling and camogie codes.

The initiative aims to rapidly diagnose and treat players with concussion symptoms, and has been backed by the LGFA, Camogie Association and the GPA. A statement released today reads that players who undergo baseline testing for concussion will also be covered for concussion physician specialist treatment.

The service will be delivered using the ImPACT [Immediate Post-Concussion
Assessment & Cognitive Testing] testing model. This is an objective tool to support trained clinicians in making return-to-activity decisions following concussions.

This evidence-based, neurocognitive assessment software is co-developed by UPMC concussion specialists.

“A considerable effort has been made in the area of education and awareness among players and coaches in relation to concussion and it requires constant vigilance,” GAA President Larry McCarthy said following the announcement.

“This latest development between leading experts in UPMC and the Gaelic Games Associations is not only welcome but vital to ensure best practice is being followed.

“Although this is a programme that focuses initially on inter-county players our intention is to see the benefits of the programme made available to clubs and to every player at every level as soon as possible.”

