Conlan finally gets revenge chance against Russian who 'beat' him at Rio 2016

Michael Conlan is left disgusted as Vladimir Nikitin is given a contentious decision in their Olympic quarter-final in 2016.

MICHAEL CONLAN HAS finally gotten his wish, and so too has Vladimir Nikitin.

The Irish and Russian former Olympians will square off as professionals in Conlan’s hometown of Belfast this August, almost three years since their quarter-final bout at Rio 2016 which saw Nikitin’s arm raised in scandalous circumstances.

The long-awaited bout — as much a shot at vindication for Nikitin as it is a revenge chance for Conlan — will take place outdoors at Belfast’s Falls Park as part of Féile an Phobail on 3 August.

