Connacht confirm 'a number of players' test positive for Covid-19

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE confirmed that “a number of players” have tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The individuals in question have not been identified.

A statement released by the province today added: “This follows the weekly round of PCR testing, and separate tests conducted at the start of the week after a small number of players presented minor symptoms. These players along with a number of others identified as close contacts are self-isolating in accordance with public health guidelines.”

Nevertheless, the province say their Pro14 match against Leinster at the RDS Arena tomorrow (kick-off: 7.30pm) will not need to be postponed as a result of the positive cases.

“In total 68 Connacht players and staff tested negative this week and, following full engagement with public health authorities and PRO14 Rugby, they are satisfied the game can proceed as scheduled.”

The news comes after it was confirmed earlier in the week that two Leinster players had tested positive for Covid-19.