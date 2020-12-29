Two Leinster players test positive for Covid-19

Leinster are due to play Connacht on Saturday.

LEINSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed that two senior members of their playing squad are currently being assisted after returning positive tests for Covid-19.

Several other players, who have been identified as close contacts of the unnamed positive cases, are also self-isolating.

It comes just four days out from the Guinness Pro14 clash with Connacht at the RDS.

In a statement released this morning, Leinster explained that one player was confirmed as a positive case after being tested outside of the PCR window due to feeling unwell.

Further PCR testing was conducted by the province yesterday morning on 104 players and staff, which produced 103 negative results and one positive.

“The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines,” the statement adds. “The Leinster Rugby squad return to training later on today.”

Leinster’s game against Munster, which was scheduled to take place on St Stephen’s Day, was postponed on Christmas Eve as the results of some of the eastern province’s Covid-19 tests were being investigated.

Leinster later revealed that all results from that round of testing had come back negative.