Connacht and Ulster named much-changed sides

CONNACHT AND Ulster have named much-changed sides for their PRO14 clash at The Sportsground tomorrow (kick-off: 7.35pm).

The Connacht team sees six changes from the side that were beaten by Bristol last weekend, with Eoghan Masterson set for his 100th appearance.

Captain Jarrad Butler, Shane Delahunt, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Tiernan O’Halloran all come into the team.

On Masterson’s achievement, coach Andy Friend said: “Reaching 100 caps for any club is a huge achievement so I’d like to congratulate Eoghan Masterson on the milestone. Eoghan is a very professional athlete who leads from the front by the way he conducts himself both on and off the field. To hit 100 games despite his injury setbacks down the years only adds to the achievement.



“Building squad depth has been a key objective for us, so we are fortunate to be able to make most of these changes not because of injuries but to keep the squad fresh and give players their deserved opportunities.”

On the match itself, he added: “No doubt Ulster will be disappointed with their European results, but their PRO14 form this season speaks for itself. Both sets of players and coaches know each other well at this stage so it’s all about sticking to our systems and taking our chances when they come.”

Meanwhile, Ben Moxham could make his Ulster debut from the bench. He joins Bradley Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, David O’Connor, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, and Matt Faddes among the replacements.

Michael Lowry features at full-back, with Academy prospect, Ethan McIlroy, and Craig Gilroy on the left and right wing respectively.

Stewart Moore, James Hume, Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson complete the backline.

Kyle McCall and Tom O’Toole make their first starts of the season for Ulster in the front row, with John Andrew at hooker.

Alan O’Connor captains the side from the second row, with the returning Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney also named among the forwards.

Connacht team: