Connacht and Ulster named much-changed sides

CONNACHT AND Ulster have named much-changed sides for their PRO14 clash at The Sportsground tomorrow (kick-off: 7.35pm).
The Connacht team sees six changes from the side that were beaten by Bristol last weekend, with Eoghan Masterson set for his 100th appearance.
Captain Jarrad Butler, Shane Delahunt, Quinn Roux, Caolin Blade, Tom Daly and Tiernan O’Halloran all come into the team.
On Masterson’s achievement, coach Andy Friend said: “Reaching 100 caps for any club is a huge achievement so I’d like to congratulate Eoghan Masterson on the milestone. Eoghan is a very professional athlete who leads from the front by the way he conducts himself both on and off the field. To hit 100 games despite his injury setbacks down the years only adds to the achievement.
“Building squad depth has been a key objective for us, so we are fortunate to be able to make most of these changes not because of injuries but to keep the squad fresh and give players their deserved opportunities.”
On the match itself, he added: “No doubt Ulster will be disappointed with their European results, but their PRO14 form this season speaks for itself. Both sets of players and coaches know each other well at this stage so it’s all about sticking to our systems and taking our chances when they come.”
Meanwhile, Ben Moxham could make his Ulster debut from the bench. He joins Bradley Roberts, Andrew Warwick, Marty Moore, David O’Connor, Matty Rea, David Shanahan, and Matt Faddes among the replacements.
Michael Lowry features at full-back, with Academy prospect, Ethan McIlroy, and Craig Gilroy on the left and right wing respectively.
Stewart Moore, James Hume, Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson complete the backline.
Kyle McCall and Tom O’Toole make their first starts of the season for Ulster in the front row, with John Andrew at hooker.
Alan O’Connor captains the side from the second row, with the returning Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Jordi Murphy and Nick Timoney also named among the forwards.
Connacht team:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. John Porch
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Tom Daly
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade
1. Denis Buckley
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Quinn Roux
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Conor Oliver
8. Jarrad Butler (C)
Replacements:
16. Dave Heffernan
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Gavin Thornbury
20. Sean Masterson
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Sean O’Brien
23. Colm de Buitléar
Ulster team:
15. Michael Lowry
14. Craig Gilroy
13. James Hume
12. Stewart Moore
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Ian Madigan
9. Alby Mathewson
1. Kyle McCall
2. John Andrew
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Alan O’Connor (C)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Greg Jones
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. Bradley Roberts
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Marty Moore
19. David O’Connor
20. Matty Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Ben Moxham
23. Matt Faddes
