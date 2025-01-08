Move to join dad and brother in Ulster never got off the ground for Connacht's Murphy

CONNACHT SCRUM-HALF Ben Murphy said the notion of him joining his dad and younger brother in Ulster never got off the ground and he was quick to sign a contract extension with Pete Wilkins’ side after a successful move to Galway in the summer.

The 23-year old lost the bragging rights at Christmas when the Ulster side coached by his dad Richie ousted Connacht 17-7 at Dexcom Stadium, with younger brother Jack pulling the strings at out-half in his first start for the northerners.

“No, I hadn’t much discussion to be honest. I kind of wasn’t in major discussions,” said Ben when asked if a move to Ulster was ever on the horizon. “I was very happy here and wanted to stay. It was a short discussion.”

Advertisement

Ulster’s Jack Murphy and Connacht’s Ben Murphy with their mother Stephanie after the Christmas interpro in Galway. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Murphy has played in nine of Connacht’s eleven games this season, starting in seven of them, and has held off stiff competition for the number nine shirt from Caolin Blade, Matthew Devine and Colm Reilly.

“I think a big thing for us is we have a very good relationship as a four and then there is Tómas Farthing in the academy as well.

“We’re able to bounce things off each other a lot. And whoever plays in the end, everyone gets behind them no matter what disappointment or whatever is there. So I think that was a big thing for me. Obviously, the lads push me and, and I feel that when the support is needed then, they give it to me as well,” added the Bray native.

Murphy has linked up well with Connacht out-halves Josh Ioane and Jack Carty, as well as when Cathal Forde slotted in at 10, and in the coming weeks and months he’s set to partner JJ Hanrahan at half-back when the Kerry native returns after an ACL injury.

“JJ has kind of started to come back into training over the last couple of weeks, and he’s looking pretty sharp for someone who’s been out for so long,” added Murphy.

I think everyone in the group is looking forward to getting him back. He’s a very experienced player, good knowledge of the game. So we’re looking forward to getting him back soon.”

Murphy, who made a dozen appearances for his native Leinster and also had a stint as injury cover in Munster, has followed a long list of hopefuls who have come west over the decades in search of an opening in Galway and it’s a move he would encourage others to consider.

“Everyone’s situation is different, but I found that the fresh challenge of moving away from home has given me a new lease of life. It has given me a refresh if that makes sense. I couldn’t recommend it highly enough for anyone in a situation like that,” he added.