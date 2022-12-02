Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 2 December 2022
Advertisement

Returning Hansen one of six Connacht changes for Benetton clash

Andy Farrell’s side are hosts at The Sportsground tomorrow.

2 minutes ago 18 Views 0 Comments
Mack's back: Hansen returns to the Connacht XV.
Mack's back: Hansen returns to the Connacht XV.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MACK HANSEN’S RETURN is one of six Connacht changes for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship [URC] clash against Benetton at The Sportsground [KO 3.15pm, live on RTÉ 1 and Premier Sport 1].

The Ireland winger has recovered from the thigh injury he sustained on international duty against his native Australia last month to be included in Andy Friend’s much-changed XV.

Niall Murray, Oisín Dowling, Paul Boyle, Kieran Marmion and Diarmuid Kilgallen all come back into the squad after last week’s derby defeat to Munster, the latter making his first appearance of the season.

The experienced front row of Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham is unchanged, while Murray and Dowling are the locks selected. Boyle starts at eight, with Cian Prendergast and Conor Oliver both retained.

Captain Jack Carty and Marmion form the out-half/scrum-half partnership, while the centre pairing of Bundee Aki and Tom Farrell is unchanged. Hansen returns on left wing, with John Porch at full-back and Kilgallen on the right.

“Last weekend was another frustrating performance for various reasons, and whilst our intent and attitude were excellent, the bottom line was that we didn’t deliver our best performance,” Friend said while naming his team.

“That said, I was pleased with the way the players dug out a bonus point which could be crucial at the end of the season.

“Tomorrow we’re back at the Sportsground against a very confident Benetton team. If we wish to be the victors at the end of 80 minutes, we must bring a level of energy and physicality that we know that we’re capable of for the full game. We are a team that is creating plenty of opportunities, we just need to be better at capitalising on those.”

Benetton, meanwhile, have also shown their hand. The Italian side’s match day 23 is also listed below.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

Connacht (v Benetton)

Caps in brackets

  • 15. John Porch (67)
  • 14. Diarmuid Kilgallen (8)
  • 13. Tom Farrell (84)
  • 12. Bundee Aki (120)
  • 11. Mack Hansen (19)
  • 10. Jack Carty (185) — captain
  • 9. Kieran Marmion (216)
  • 1. Denis Buckley (216)
  • 2. Dave Heffernan (172)
  • 3. Finlay Bealham (180)
  • 4. Oisín Dowling (32)
  • 5. Niall Murray (41)
  • 6. Cian Prendergast (34)
  • 7. Conor Oliver (48)
  • 8. Paul Boyle (80)

Replacements:

  • 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (10)
  • 17. Peter Dooley (6)
  • 18. Jack Aungier (39)
  • 19. Gavin Thornbury (69)
  • 20. Jarrad Butler (101)
  • 21. Caolin Blade (155)
  • 22. Tom Daly (65)
  • 23. Tiernan O’Halloran (209)

Benetton (v Connacht)

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie