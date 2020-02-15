This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 15 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht get back to winning ways with comfortable defeat of Cardiff

The Blues sat just one point behind the province in the Conference B table before the game.

By John Fallon Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 9:41 PM
44 minutes ago 2,172 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5008966
Dave Heffernan scores a try despite the best efforts of Rey Lee-Lo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dave Heffernan scores a try despite the best efforts of Rey Lee-Lo.
Dave Heffernan scores a try despite the best efforts of Rey Lee-Lo.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Connacht 29

Cardiff Blues 0

John Fallon reports from the Sportsground

THIS WAS THE  perfect way to bring a five-match losing run by Connacht to an end as Andy Friend’s men blew Conference B rivals Cardiff Blues away at the Sportsground to score a bonus point victory.

The win gives real momentum to their Guinness Pro14 knock-out stage hopes and Heineken Champions Cup qualification while, at the same time, putting a dent in the hopes of a Cardiff side who were just a point adrift of them going into the game.

This venue has been home to some horrific weather over the decades but a wind which fluctuated in strength on a fairly dry night produced conditions more favourable than expected.

But it was clear from the outset that this was going to develop into a arm wrestle in front of a crowd of 4,512.

Jack Carty gave Connacht quality field positions with some superb kicking which penned the Welsh deep inside their own half for long periods.

Carty gave Connacht an early boost with a penalty after six minutes after Cardiff centre Rey Lee-lo was pinged for going off his feet, but the visitors defended well after that despite a lineout that lost seven of their own throws in the opening half.

The fifth of those gifted Connacht the opening try after 27 minutes when an overthrow was pounced on by Dave Heffernan and the hooker burst through from the 22 to score.

The score may have been fortuitous but it was no more than they deserved for their dominance and it was no surprise when they increased their lead six minutes from the interval when a grubber from Carty sent centre Peter Robb over in the right corner to lead 15-0 at the break.

Replacement prop Denis Buckley put Connacht firmly on the road to victory 10 minutes after the restart with a superb break which sucked in the cover before putting winger John Porch through for his fifth try of his maiden season at the Sportsground, with Carty’s conversion making it 22-0.

Cardiff didn’t get into the Connacht 22 until the 57th minute and then turned over the ball with Robb pouncing for the turnover and sending his centre partner Kyle Godwin away for an 80-metre run to score, with Carty’s superb conversion making it 29-0 as Friend’s cantered home as the weather deteriorated in the closing stages.

Scorers:

Connacht

Tries: Dave Heffernan, Peter Robb, John Porch, Kyle Godwin

Conversions: Jack Carty [3/4]

Penalties: Jack Carty [1/1]

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; John Porch, Kyle Godwin, Peter Robb (Tom Daly ’59), Matt Healy; Jack Carty (Conor Fitzgerald ’65), Kieran Marmion (Caolin Blade ’57); Paddy McAllister (Denis Buckley ’49), Dave Heffernan (Shane Delahunt ’62), Finlay Bealham (Dominic Robertson-McCoy ’57); Ultan Dillane, Gavin Thornbury (Joe Maksymiw ’35); Paul Boyle (Eoin McKeon ’65), Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (McAllister ’68-76).

CARDIFF BLUES: Dan Fish (Ryan Edwards ’60); Jason Harries, Rey Lee-Lo (Ben Thomas ’31-40 HIA), Garyn Smith (Thomas ’65), Hallam Amos; Jason Tovey, Lloyd Williams (Lewis Jones ’60); Rhys Gill (Corey Domachowski ’50), Liam Belcher (Kristian Dacey ’48), Dmitri Arhip (Scott Andrews ’40); Filo Paulo (Seb Davies ’40), James Ratti; Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson (Boyde ’49 HIA), Will Boyde (Nick Williams ’48).

Referee: Stuart Berry (South Africa).

Related Reads

14.02.20 Hodnett scores on debut as 10-try Munster crush Kings
14.02.20 England train in front of 10,000 fans at Twickenham ahead of Ireland clash
14.02.20 ‘I was back to being a parent, that's tougher than being a coach against your son’

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie