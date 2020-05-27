This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 27 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Connacht GAA expect €3 million Air Dome to be completed in September

‘It will be a huge addition to the country, not alone to Connacht,’ said provincial secretary John Prenty.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 27 May 2020, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,166 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5108787
A sample view of an air dome.
Image: Tobin Engineers
A sample view of an air dome.
A sample view of an air dome.
Image: Tobin Engineers

CONNACHT GAA CHIEFS are confident work on their €3 million Air Dome project at the province’s centre of excellence in Mayo will be completed in early September.

Construction on the Air Dome in Bekan commenced last October but was halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Work on the facility, which will be the largest indoor sports facility of its kind in the world, recommenced last week after the country moved into phase 1 of the restrictions being eased.

“They’re back since Monday, it’s brilliant to be back on track,” Connacht secretary John Prenty told The42

“We were almost ready to lay the pitch (before the lockdown). I’d say if we got maybe three weeks more without a shutdown we would have that the pitch laid and we’d be ready to be putting the actual dome together.

“But that didn’t happen so now we’re about three weeks behind schedule. Hopefully by the middle of next week we’ll be ready to lay the carpet on the pitch. All the other work will have been done.”

The dome will be 150m x 100m and 26m high with a full size pitch, gym, testing area and office space inside. It will complement the provincial body’s existing facilities in Bekan.

Prenty is optimistic the pitches will be completed by next month with the entire project set to be finished in September.

“The timeline at the minute is looking like, the middle of June the pitches will be done,” he said.

“Towards the middle to the end of June then to mid-July we’ll be working on a dome. Hopefully the dome will be inflated by early August and all the work finished at the beginning of September, hopefully.” 

He confirmed that the €2.1 million already secured in Government funding has not been impacted by the coronavirus crisis. 

The playing surface will be the same size Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar and can accomodate 600 spectators. It’s envisaged that inter-county games could be held in the facility, particularly beneficial during spells of bad weather.

“It will be a major advantage when we have it, when we get it up and running. The reason we built it was because of bad weather in the wintertime and early springtime.

“It will be a huge addition to the country I think, not alone to Connacht. We’re very enthusiast here. There will be an opening for it when the season starts again in the winter.”  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie