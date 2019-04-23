This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Connacht GAA hope their €3 million Air Dome will be finished by late 2019

The project is to be developed at the province’s centre of excellence in Mayo.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 23 Apr 2019, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 3,133 Views 3 Comments
Players at today's launch of the 2019 Connacht GAA championships.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Players at today's launch of the 2019 Connacht GAA championships.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CONNACHT GAA CHIEFS are hoping their €3 million Air Dome project at the province’s centre of excellence in Mayo will be completed by the end of 2019.

It is planned that construction work will commence on the structure in early July, after this year’s Féile na nGael football competitions which are to be held in the venue in June, and it is envisaged that it will take five months.

Speaking at today’s launch of the 2019 Connacht GAA football championship, provincial secretary John Prenty has stated that it will be the largest indoor sports facility of its kind in the world.  The Dome will be 150m x 100m and 26 metres high with a full size pitch, gym, testing area and office space inside.

€2.1 million has already been secured in Government funding through the Rural Regeneration Fund for the project which will complement the provincial body’s existing facilities in Bekan in Mayo. 

There will be capacity for 600 spectators and it is envisaged that inter-county games could be held in the facility, which they feel would be particularly beneficial during spells of bad weather conditions.

“We’re very excited about it,” remarked Prenty.

“It’s going to be of huge benefit to clubs. That’s what we see ourselves as being about.”

Cathal Cregg, the Roscommon footballer and Connacht’s Games Development Manager, echoed Prenty’s views.

“This is part of our work to bring it back to clubs in Connacht. We provide services here to clubs at nominal prices while also seeking to upskill coaches so they can then help out in their clubs.”

