Connacht slump to a sixth defeat in seven URC games in Glasgow

Glasgow 22

Connacht 19

CONNACHT’S JEKYLL-AND-HYDE season continued as they slumped to a sixth defeat in seven URC matches at a wet and windy Scotstoun.

The province’s recent form in Europe, having won all four of their Challenge Cup pool fixtures, is in stark contrast to their league form, Pete Wilkins’ side slipping to a lowly 14th after this latest loss, with only Zebre and Dragons propping them up.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession and territory but lacked the cutting edge of a makeshift Glasgow side missing 22 players through international duty and injuries.

Warriors opened the scoring with a Duncan Weir penalty on their first foray into Connacht’s half and with a stiff wind behind them, the hosts made good use of the left boot of Ollie Smith, starting his first club game in 13 months after an ACL injury.

But the returning Scotland international dallied slightly with another clearance and Connacht centre David Hawkshaw charged down the kick and collected the loose ball to claim the opening try.

Advertisement

David Hawkshaw celebrates a try. Craig Watson / INPHO Craig Watson / INPHO / INPHO

Glasgow hit back swiftly after a scrappy lineout fell to Henco Venter. The flanker made good ground down the short side before cutting infield and Smith sent Sebastian Cancelliere slicing through to score, Weir adding the extras.

Connacht successfully repelled a couple of Warriors lineout drives in their own 22 but the hosts increased their lead with a lovely try initiated by a break from prop Fin Richardson.

Lock Alex Samuel carried on the counter before releasing Ben Afshar, who held off Santiago Cordero’s tackle to stretch over, Weir again converting.

By contrast, Connacht created an overlap in the Glasgow 22 only for Hanrahan to push a hurried pass forward. But from 17-5 down at the break, the visitors found their groove on the resumption when Hawkshaw broke through and collected a return pass from wing Byron Ralston to score.

Hanrahan’s conversion made it a five-point game but the stand-off hit the post with a subsequent penalty and Glasgow grabbed their third try before the hour, strong carries from Jack Mann and Smith putting them within range before Weir and Josh McKay combined to send Cancelliere over for his second.

After botching two lineout opportunities in the Glasgow 22, Connacht gave themselves late hope with two minutes left as Piers O’Conor motored onto Paul Boyle’s offload to score, but Jack Carty conceded a ruck penalty and the hosts saw the game out.

Scorers for Glasgow: Tries: Cancelliere 21, 57, Afshar 32 Cons: Weir 22, 33 Pen: Weir 9

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: Hawkshaw 18, 42, O’Conor 77 Cons: Hanrahan 43, 78

Glasgow: J McKay, S Cancelliere, O Smith, D Mumm, F Cordero; D Weir (capt), B Afshar; P Schickerling (N McBeth 51), J Matthews (G Stewart 72), F Richardson (S Talakai 51), E Ferrie, A Samuel, A Miller (A Fraser 60), H Venter, J Mann.

Subs not used: M Duncan, J Roberts, S Kennedy, K Johnston.

Connacht: S Cordero (J Carty 71); C Mullins, P O’Conor, D Hawkshaw, B Ralston (F Treacy 59); JJ Hanrahan, C Blade (M Devine 56); P Dooley (J Duggan 63), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 63), J Aungier (S Illo 56), D O’Connor (O Dowling 39-41, 63), J Joyce (capt); J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen (P Boyle 56).

Ref: Adam Jones (Wales)