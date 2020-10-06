'It's one of our targets' - Friend hoping for strong Connacht crop in Ireland squad

BUNDEE AKI IS as nailed-on as these things get but it will be fascinating to see how many of his Connacht team-mates join him in the Ireland squad for the upcoming restart of the 2020 Six Nations later this month.

Andy Farrell is due to name his Ireland squad either tomorrow evening or on Thursday morning and several Connacht men will have high hopes of getting the nod.

The westerners were impressive in the second half of their 28-24 win over Glasgow last weekend, delivering a thrilling attacking performance that was similar to their outstanding display against Ulster upon rugby’s restart back in August.

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion, who has 27 Test caps, looks revitalised after putting his 2019 World Cup non-selection and injury issues behind him and will have ambitions of pushing his way into Ireland’s starting XV with the scrum-half race more open than it has been in a long time.

Out-half Jack Carty went to Japan last year but suffered a dip in form after returning to Connacht before picking things back up just before lockdown and looking sharp again in recent weeks.

“We know Kieran has had a lot of Tests for his country and hopefully he’s going to get a lot more Tests for his country,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend after the win over Glasgow.

“He has got great composure and I thought some of his defence was outstanding.

“Jack is similar – when he backs himself and believes in himself, he’s a very, very special rugby player.”

Tighthead prop Finlay Bealham has been looking to force his way back into the Ireland mix and injury worries for Tadhg Furlong and Tom O’Toole could open the door, while Connacht’s trio of senior locks – Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, and the uncapped Gavin Thornbury – all have hopes of being involved too.

Hooker Dave Heffernan was part of the Six Nations squad earlier this year and looks certain to be involved again this autumn.

26-year-old Tom Farrell was outstanding alongside Aki last weekend and has been part of Ireland squads before under Joe Schmidt, although the competition in midfield remains as fierce as ever. Connacht captain Jarrad Butler is now Irish-qualified too.

While the western province’s absence from the Pro14 and European play-off games in recent times may have counted against their players in terms of Ireland call-ups, Friend remains hopeful of seeing a strong crop involved this autumn.

“It’s one of Connacht’s targets, to get Connacht men in the green jersey of Ireland,” said Friend.

“I thought there were some great performances out there. Dave Heffernan was very strong, Finlay Bealham again was strong, Quinn Roux, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Tom Farrell, Bundee, there were a lot of really good performances.

“Andy and his new coaching staff have got a lot to look at.”