Dublin: 6°C Sunday 16 January 2022
‘We are planning on going to Stade Francais and getting the five points’

Connacht were devastated after yesterday’s last-minute loss but self-pity isn’t on the agenda.

By Garry Doyle Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 7:50 AM
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
IT’S LITTLE WONDER Connacht want to look forward. The view in the rear view mirror is harrowing.

Eighteen points up with a quarter of the game to go, they somehow lost. From having one foot in the knock-outs, they ended up praying Leicester’s winger, Hosea Saumaki, had one foot in touch as he grounded the ball for the matchwinning try.

Alas, Hosea’s score was legitimate. And so Leicester had the win, Connacht the regrets. Had they held on, a place in the round of 16 would have been theirs – give or take a few permutations. As it is, they can still get there but to do so, they need to win in Paris next weekend. Can they? Niall Murray, their big lock, certainly thinks so.

“Look yesterday’s result is real disappointing,” said Murray. “To be 18 points up with 20 minutes to go, it looked like we were cruising but we just left chances out there, made unforced errors. We let Leicester back into the game by doing that. We really shouldn’t be letting an 18-point lead go.

“We had the foot on the throats (leading 28-10) and really should have killed it off.  I am sure we are going to take a lot of learning and we are going to be hurting for a few days but we will come back in training on Tuesday with all guns blazing.”

conor-oliver-celebrates-a-decision Conor Oliver celebrates a decision. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

While the endgame was grim, the start was nearly as tough to watch, Leicester cruising to a 10-point lead inside as many minutes.

“We knew what was coming,” said Murray, “we knew they would be hard to stop but unfortunately they got a penalty and scored off a break off a maul which is really disappointing for our forwards to concede points that easily and that softly.”

And yet there was nothing soft about this Connacht display. They showed mental toughness to get back into the game, real character to build a 28-10 lead but then some poor decision making to see that lead turn into a defeat.

Nonetheless they are not giving up on themselves. A place in the round of 16 is still within their grasp.

“We are sitting on eight points so we are planning on going to Stade Francais, getting an upset and taking the five points,” said Murray. “This isn’t over yet.”

